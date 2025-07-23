HomeNews & Reviews
New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh

The Triber has received its first comprehensive update, bringing with it changes to the design, cabin and equipment list.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • AMT option costs an additional Rs 52,000
  • New Triber to go on sale in four variants
  • 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine retained

Renault has unveiled the new Triber for the Indian market with prices for the subcompact MPV starting from Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, prices for the outgoing Triber started at Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch marks the first comprehensive upgrade for the Triber, which was originally launched in India back in 2019. The new Triber is offered in four trim levels - Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Full prices are as follows:

 

New Renault Triber VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
AuthenticRs 6.29 lakh
EvolutionRs 7.24 lakh
TechnoRs 7.99 lakh
EmotionRs 8.64 lakh

AMT option costs an additional Rs 52,000 on the Emotion trim.
 

New Renault Triber 1

Starting with the design, the new Triber retains the silhouette of the outgoing model replete with the stepped roof design to free-up additional headroom in the rear. The big changes come to the front fascia which gets a new layered design  with a new rectangular grille with 3D design elements, new headlamps, a flatter sculpted bonnet and a chunkier front bumper with a large central airvent, faux side vents and low set fog lamps.
  New Renault Triber 2

 

In profile, just the wheel designs are new, with the Triber continuing to feature Flex wheels (steel wheels with covers styled to look like alloys) in place of alloy wheels. While around the back, the tail lamps get revised internals with new LED lighting elements and is connected via a black applique. The Triber badging has been moved lower down on the tailgate, while the rear bumper gets a more squared-off design to add some muscle to the overall design. Buyers can pick from three colours for the new Triber - Amber Terracota, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue.
 New Renault Triber 3

Moving to the cabin, the Triber now makes use of lighter tone plastics, while the centre console also gets a redesign. The central air vents have been moved lower down on the fascia with the touchscreen - now a freestanding unit - positioned above. A lot of the switchgear also looks to be unchanged, with Renault also retaining the small shelf at the base of the centre console. The seats also feature lighter fabrics to aid in the cabin feeling roomy. As before, the cabin features three rows of seating with the third row capable of being folded down or completely removed to free up space.
 New Renault Triber 4

 

On the feature front, the new Triber gets key additions such as LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, auto headlamps, 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and front parking sensors. On the safety side, 6 airbags, ESP and tyre pressure monitoring are now standard.

 

Under the skin, little has changed compared to the outgoing Triber with the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine carried over. The unit continues to push out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The new Triber also retains the option for a dealer-fitted CNG kit.

