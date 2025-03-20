New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This YearCarmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review: Razor CutWorld Car Awards 2025 Finalists Revealed: BMW X3, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 In Running For Top HonoursRoyal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
HERO XTREME 250R FIRST RIDE REVIEWMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty OpulenceMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty Opulence
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8Maruti Suzuki New Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraToyota bZ4XAston Martin New V12 Vanquish
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda Activa 7GCFMoto 300SRDucati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year

Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Renault India has confirmed next-gen Triber and Kiger will come in 2025
  • Heavy camouflage suggests subcompact MPV could get notable design updates
  • Engine options likely to be carried forward

It was back in January that Renault India confirmed a slew of new launches for the Indian market including revamps for the long-running Triber and the Kiger subcompact SUV. While the test mule of the new Kiger has previously been spotted on Indian roads, it's now the new Triber that has been caught on test.
 

Also read: New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut
 

Renault Triber 30

The current Triber has been on sale since 2019 without any major upgrades.

 

The sole image shows a heavily camouflaged test car being towed on a flatbed trailer. The new Triber looks to have retained the shape and proportions of the current model with the heavy camouflage suggesting that there could be some changes to the sheet metal surfacing aside from changes to softer elements such as the bumpers, grille and light clusters. The image doesn’t reveal any of the test mule front end though you could expect Renault to freshen things up with a revised fascia with a new look grille, bumper and headlights. The cabin, meanwhile, is also expected to get some design updates and could pack in newer features as well.
 

Also Read: 2025 Renault Kiger, Triber Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh
 

Renault Triber 27

The engine options from the current model are expected to be carried over unchanged.

 

Mechanically, the Triber is likely to carry forward with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine good for 72 bhp and 96 Nm. The unit is expected to continue to be offered with either a manual or AMT gearbox.
 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
 

Expect the new Triber to make its India debut later this year with a launch expected before the end of the year.

 

Image Source

# Renault India# Renault# Renault Triber# Renault Triber MPV# Renault Triber facelift# New Renault Triber# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • Limited to 1,980 units, the Turbo 3E shares little with the standard 5 EV sitting on a bespoke platform and featuring a rear-wheel drive drivetrain
    533 bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E EV Is A Hommage To The Iconic R5 Turbo From The 1980s
  • The new Kiger is expected to make its debut later this year, and have a raft of design tweaks and feature additions over the current model
    New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut
  • The prices for the CNG kits, which will be offered as a retrofitment option from dealers, range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India
  • Patented tech allows firefighters to flood the sealed battery module to prevent or control thermal runaway events.
    Renault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers

Latest News

  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • The winners of the awards will be announced on April 16 at the New York Auto Show 2025.
    World Car Awards 2025 Finalists Revealed: BMW X3, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 In Running For Top Honours
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle by the brand to be powered by the 650 Twin mill
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27
  • Updates to the Comet include revisions to the equipment list with select variants now offering additional features.
    Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
  • At the given sticker price, the Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable Ducati in the model portfolio
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
  • The commercial-use variant of the fourth-gen Dzire is offered in a single trim level with petrol and CNG powertrain options.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh
  • The C3 hatchback and the e-C3 also attract benefits amounting up to Rs 1 lakh.
    Citroen Basalt, Aircross SUV, C3 Hatchback Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh
  • Set to debut in the BYD Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, BYD says that its new platform offers similar charge times similar to filling up cars at petrol stations
    New BYD Super E Platform Supports 1000 kW DC Fast Charging; Adds 400 km Range In 5 Mins
  • Kia becomes the third automaker in India to announce a price hike starting the financial year 2025-2026, following Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.
    Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike Starting April 2025

Research More on Renault Triber

Renault Triber
8.4

Renault Triber

Starts at ₹ 6 - 8.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Triber Specifications
View Triber Features

Popular Renault Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year