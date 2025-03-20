New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year

It was back in January that Renault India confirmed a slew of new launches for the Indian market including revamps for the long-running Triber and the Kiger subcompact SUV. While the test mule of the new Kiger has previously been spotted on Indian roads, it's now the new Triber that has been caught on test.



The current Triber has been on sale since 2019 without any major upgrades.

The sole image shows a heavily camouflaged test car being towed on a flatbed trailer. The new Triber looks to have retained the shape and proportions of the current model with the heavy camouflage suggesting that there could be some changes to the sheet metal surfacing aside from changes to softer elements such as the bumpers, grille and light clusters. The image doesn’t reveal any of the test mule front end though you could expect Renault to freshen things up with a revised fascia with a new look grille, bumper and headlights. The cabin, meanwhile, is also expected to get some design updates and could pack in newer features as well.



The engine options from the current model are expected to be carried over unchanged.

Mechanically, the Triber is likely to carry forward with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine good for 72 bhp and 96 Nm. The unit is expected to continue to be offered with either a manual or AMT gearbox.



Expect the new Triber to make its India debut later this year with a launch expected before the end of the year.

