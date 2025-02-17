2025 Renault Kiger, Triber Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh

Renault India has introduced the 2025 model year updates for its Triber MPV and the Kiger subcompact SUV. These updates focus on adding features across the trim levels while maintaining their existing powertrain options. The 2025 Renault Triber is now priced between Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the 2025 Renault Kiger comes with a price range of Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Renault Kiger

The 2025 Renault Kiger is now available in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT (O), and RXZ. Feature additions across all variants include all four power windows and central locking as standard, which were previously offered only from the RXL trim onwards. Additionally, the RXL trim has been upgraded with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a reverse parking camera and steering-mounted controls, which were earlier available only in higher trims.



Another upgrade is the introduction of the Turbo Petrol CVT option in the RXT (O) variant, which was previously not offered in this trim. Meanwhile, the top-spec RXZ trim now includes a remote engine start feature.



The 2025 Renault Kiger remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 bhp and 152 Nm (160 Nm with CVT), is offered with a choice of 5-speed manual or CVT transmission.

2025 Renault Triber

Similar to the Kiger, the 2025 Renault Triber receives feature additions while maintaining its mechanical setup. It is offered in four trim levels: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. Renault has now made all four power windows and central locking standard across all trims, starting from the base RXE variant.

The RXL trim has been upgraded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, rear power windows, and rear speakers. Additionally, the RXT trim now comes with 15-inch flexi wheels, which were previously exclusive to the top-end RXZ trim.

The 2025 Renault Triber continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, producing 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options remain unchanged, with a 5-speed manual transmission available across all trims, while the 5-speed AMT gearbox is exclusive to the RXZ variant.