Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 CustomIconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh Car Manufacturing Could Grind To A Halt In India Owing To China’s Magnet Export Restrictions: ReportTVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV

A near-production test mule of the new Renault Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • A test mule of the upcoming Renault Kwid EV has been spotted
  • It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV
  • The EV gets a 26.8 kWh battery, offering a range of 220 km

Over the last few years, there have been a bunch of cars that were promised for the Indian market. But for several reasons, including doubts about market readiness or development challenges, they haven't seen the light of day yet. One such car is the all-electric version of the Renault Kwid hatchback. But that could change this year. A near-production test mule of Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup

 

Now, this is not the first time a test mule of the electric vehicle has been spotted testing in the country. In fact, several test mules of the Kwid EV have been spotted in different parts of the country over the last few years. But this particular model is the latest-generation model, which is sold globally as Dacia Spring Electric. Upon its launch in India, the car will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV.

 

2024 Dacia Spring EV

The India-bound Renault Kwid EV is essentially the Dacia Spring Electric sold internationally

 

A heavily camouflaged test car, with the Dacia logo, was spotted in India last year, and now we can see elements of the Renault brand in this test mule. While we can only see the rear section of the car in these images, the photos do reveal some elements, like the 3-D style taillights. We also get to see a rear windshield wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and steel wheels. 

 

Also Read: Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled

 

2024 Dacia Spring EV 4

The Kwid EV could also borrow the interior from the Dacia Spring EV

 

While we don’t get to see the cabin in these photos, you can expect to see an all-new interior, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a toggle-style switch for a gear shifter. We also expect to see a bunch of premium features compared to the regular Kwid, including a big touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster, among others. 

 

Screenshot 2025 05 29 100554

Both are powered by a 26.8 kWh battery, offering a range of 220 km on a single charge

 

Also Read: Renault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers

 

Globally, the Dacia Spring Electric comes with two electric motor options – a 44 bhp motor and a more powerful 64 bhp variant. Both are powered by a 26.8 kWh battery, offering a range of 220 km on a single charge. We are yet to see if Renault will make any mechanical changes to the India-spec Renault Kwid EV or not. We would expect the Kwid EV to go on sale in India by the end of this financial year. 

 

Source: TeamBHP

# Renault Kwid EV# Kwid EV Spied# Renault Kwid# Renault Kwid EV Launch# Kwid EV Launch# Renault India# Electric Cars# Family# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The electric flagship sedan from the German brand now has uniform pricing regardless of the location where it is purchased.
    BMW To Pay Registration Cost For i7 Electric Sedan, Uniform Pan-India Price Announced
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • In its sixth generation, Nissan’s iconic hatchback has dropped its cherubic appearance for a beefier, SUV-like shape; will only be available with a pure electric powertrain.
    All-New Nissan Micra EV Unveiled With 40 and 52 kWh Battery Options; Up To 408 KM Range
  • This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
    Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled
  • Along with a new suffix, the Kia Carens Clavis gets a new look, more and better features, and smarter tech.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

Latest News

  • The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom
  • The Skoda Favorit hatchback was first introduced in 1987 and now the brands designers have turned it into a crossover-styled electric vehicle.
    Iconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover
  • The MY25 Ninja 300 gets ZX-6R-inspired headlight and a taller visor.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh
  • China, which is currently responsible for 90 per cent of the Neodymium magnet supply globally, had introduced new rules in April that required companies to have import permits
    Car Manufacturing Could Grind To A Halt In India Owing To China’s Magnet Export Restrictions: Report
  • The new variant primarily introduces two new dual-tone colour options for the scooter
    TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
  • As part of the 2025 model year update, the electric i4 now gets a new range-topper in the form of the M60 xDrive.
    BMW i4 M60 xDrive Revealed With 600bhp and 820Nm
  • A near-production test mule of the new Renault Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India.
    Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV
  • The Alpine line-up is expanding with the addition of a third model, joining the A110 and A290.
    Alpine A390 Breaks Cover As Electric Fastback Crossover With 465bhp Tri-Motor
  • The changes on the 2026 EV9 include minor increases in range for select trims and the introduction of a new Nightfall Edition
    2026 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Up To 491 KM Range
  • The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
    Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV