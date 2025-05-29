Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV

Over the last few years, there have been a bunch of cars that were promised for the Indian market. But for several reasons, including doubts about market readiness or development challenges, they haven't seen the light of day yet. One such car is the all-electric version of the Renault Kwid hatchback. But that could change this year. A near-production test mule of Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India.

Also Read: 2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup

Now, this is not the first time a test mule of the electric vehicle has been spotted testing in the country. In fact, several test mules of the Kwid EV have been spotted in different parts of the country over the last few years. But this particular model is the latest-generation model, which is sold globally as Dacia Spring Electric. Upon its launch in India, the car will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV.

The India-bound Renault Kwid EV is essentially the Dacia Spring Electric sold internationally

A heavily camouflaged test car, with the Dacia logo, was spotted in India last year, and now we can see elements of the Renault brand in this test mule. While we can only see the rear section of the car in these images, the photos do reveal some elements, like the 3-D style taillights. We also get to see a rear windshield wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and steel wheels.

Also Read: Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled

The Kwid EV could also borrow the interior from the Dacia Spring EV

While we don’t get to see the cabin in these photos, you can expect to see an all-new interior, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a toggle-style switch for a gear shifter. We also expect to see a bunch of premium features compared to the regular Kwid, including a big touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster, among others.

Both are powered by a 26.8 kWh battery, offering a range of 220 km on a single charge

Also Read: Renault's EV Battery Fire Suppression Tech Now Available For Free To All Carmakers

Globally, the Dacia Spring Electric comes with two electric motor options – a 44 bhp motor and a more powerful 64 bhp variant. Both are powered by a 26.8 kWh battery, offering a range of 220 km on a single charge. We are yet to see if Renault will make any mechanical changes to the India-spec Renault Kwid EV or not. We would expect the Kwid EV to go on sale in India by the end of this financial year.

Source: TeamBHP