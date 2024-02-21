2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup

Renault subsidiary Dacia has unveiled the heavily updated Spring EV with comprehensive updates inside and out. While the Spring EV name might not strike Indian buyers, the car originally debuted in China as the Renault City K-ZE and was showcased in India too in 2020 as, after all, it is the all-electric derivative of the Renault Kwid. The heavily updated electric city car is set to hit European markets later this year and looks distinctly different from the Kwid we have on our roads in India.

Also read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains



The Spring EV's updated design is inspired by Dacia's latest production models such as the new third-gen Duster.

The 2024 Spring EV gets an updated look in line with other newer Dacia models such as the recently revealed third-gen Duster. The upright nose features a sleek Dacia grille flanked on either side by Y-shaped LED Daytime running lamps. The main headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. The front bumper features a notable blacked-out section housing vents to channel air. The most distinctive element here however is the large sticker that decorates the enclosed centre section.

While the profile still carries the resemblance to the outgoing model the front and rear designs receive a notable overhaul.

In profile, the relation to the Renault Kwid is still visible with the doors and wheel arch design changing little on the updated model. The 15-inch wheels however fill out the wheel arches quite nicely and there are new decals on the C-pillar that house the model’s name.

Also read: Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027

Light clusters (front and rear) now feature the Y-shaped lighting elements. Patterning on the bumper is a sticker.



The overhauled tail section features a redesigned bumper – also featuring the sticker finish along the centre section. The tail lamps too have been overhauled and now feature the Y-shaped light guides while a prominent black trim piece spans the width of the tailgate between the rear light cluster.

Cabin gets a complete overhaul with a new contemporary design and greater focus on material quality.

Inside, the ageing cabin design has been replaced by one that is more contemporary replete with an all-new dashboard housing a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a large free-standing 10-inch touchscreen. The Y-shaped elements feature in the cabin as well particularly in the central air-con vents while all the control surfaces too are new. The decorative trim around the central air-con vents and the use of white plastics for elements within the cabin add to the looks. The gear selector sits on a separate island between the seats. Dacia says that it has overhauled the material quality across the entire cabin to impart a sense of quality.

Also read: Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024



Moving to the features the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster is standard across the range as is cruise control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, front power windows, rear parking sensors and central locking. Higher variants add in kit such as the 10-inch touchscreen, air conditioning, bi-directional charging and more. The Spring has also features ADAS functions in line with the latest European regulations including an advanced emergency braking system with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcycle detection, traffic sign recognition with speed alert, rear park assist, lane change alert, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning.

Coming to the powertrain, the Spring EV is offered with two electric motor options – a 48 kW (64 bhp) unit is offered in the higher variants while the base and mid-spec models come with a 33 kW (44 bhp) unit. Both motors are paired with a 26.8 kWh battery pack giving the EV a range of up to 220 km. Dacia says charging options include a 7 kW AC charger offered as standard with the model with a the hatchback also supporting up to 30 kW DC fast charging.

Dacia says that sales of the new Spring EV will commence in Europe by mid-2024. It however remains to be seen if the Spring EV makes it to India under the Renault brand sometime in the future.