Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 9, 2024
- Renault will launch five new products over the next three years.
- New launches to include the next-generation Kiger and Triber.
- Renault launched its global used car business in India.
Renault India has announced its plans to launch five new products over the next three years as part of its €3 billion investment towards emerging markets. The automaker has confirmed that all models will be entirely new and will include the next-generation Kiger and Triber, two SUVs belonging to the B-segment and C-segment along with a localised EV. Additionally, the brand also launched its global used car business named ‘Renew’ in India and announced its new brand identity which will include an all-new customer experience strategy and be incorporated within its network in 2024.
Also Read: Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault will launch five new products in India over the next three years
Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said- "Over the next three years, we are set to embark on an exhilarating journey with five product launches, encompassing both entirely new models and the next generation from our current product range. This significant stride forward is not only a testament to our commitment but also marks the introduction of the all-new Renault brand identity to the Indian market. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional value, create delightful experiences, and evoke a renewed sense of pride among Renault owners."
The new Duster sits on Renault’s CMF-B platform
Renault had globally unveiled the Duster (called the Dacia Duster in global markets) in November 2023. While not confirmed, it is likely that the SUV is included in the planned launch timeline. The new Duster features a completely new design over the older model sold in India and now sits on Renault’s CMF-B platform. Its powertrain options in the global market include strong hybrid, mild-hybrid and bi-fuel options. The SUV also benefits from a range of new features such as ADAS, selectable drive modes, digital instrument cluster, and hill descent control function among others.
Also Read: Production-Ready Renault 5 EV Design Revealed In Patent Filings
‘Renew’ is Renault’s used car business which has been operational in foreign countries for a few years now. The business deals in refurbished and certified electric, hybrid, diesel, and petrol vehicles from a range of brands. In India, the business will offer zero down payment for exchanging existing vehicles along, with options for financing, along with a digital platform for customers.
