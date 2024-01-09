Login

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Renault will launch five new products over the next three years.
  • New launches to include the next-generation Kiger and Triber.
  • Renault launched its global used car business in India.

Renault India has announced its plans to launch five new products over the next three years as part of its €3 billion investment towards emerging markets. The automaker has confirmed that all models will be entirely new and will include the next-generation Kiger and Triber, two SUVs belonging to the B-segment and C-segment along with a localised EV. Additionally, the brand also launched its global used car business named ‘Renew’ in India and announced its new brand identity which will include an all-new customer experience strategy and be incorporated within its network in 2024.

 

Also Read: Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024

Renault will launch five new products in India over the next three years

 

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said- "Over the next three years, we are set to embark on an exhilarating journey with five product launches, encompassing both entirely new models and the next generation from our current product range. This significant stride forward is not only a testament to our commitment but also marks the introduction of the all-new Renault brand identity to the Indian market. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional value, create delightful experiences, and evoke a renewed sense of pride among Renault owners."

The new Duster sits on Renault’s CMF-B platform

 

Renault had globally unveiled the Duster (called the Dacia Duster in global markets) in November 2023. While not confirmed, it is likely that the SUV is included in the planned launch timeline. The new Duster features a completely new design over the older model sold in India and now sits on Renault’s CMF-B platform. Its powertrain options in the global market include strong hybrid, mild-hybrid and bi-fuel options. The SUV also benefits from a range of new features such as ADAS, selectable drive modes, digital instrument cluster, and hill descent control function among others.

 

Also Read: Production-Ready Renault 5 EV Design Revealed In Patent Filings

 

‘Renew’ is Renault’s used car business which has been operational in foreign countries for a few years now. The business deals in refurbished and certified electric, hybrid, diesel, and petrol vehicles from a range of brands. In India, the business will offer zero down payment for exchanging existing vehicles along, with options for financing, along with a digital platform for customers.

 

 

# Renault# Renault India# Renault India Used Cars# Renault Duster# Renault Duster India Launch# SUV# EVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3655 second ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features

Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The R15 will be available in a new ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, while the FZ-X will get a chrome option in the coming weeks.

Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The investment will be over a period of eight years for development of new products, including EVs, as well as capacity expansion of current products as and when required, the company has announced.

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US
Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, affecting 79,676 vehicles

VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The flagship SUV is available in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore to 1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Review: Is It Better Than Before?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Review: Is It Better Than Before?
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift comes with updated styling, improved creature comforts and new tech. I spent a day with it to find out what has changed and if this flagship is really a better product than it was before.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved