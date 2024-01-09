Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024

Renault India has updated its lineup, consisting of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger for the 2024 calendar year. This update brings with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features. The vehicles will retain the same engine options as before.

2024 Renault Kwid

As the most affordable model in the brand’s lineup, the Kwid now gets three new dual-tone colour options- red, silver and blue. Other updates include the addition of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the RXL(O) variant along with the addition of a rear seatbelt reminder across all variants. Additionally, the Kwid can now also be had with an AMT gearbox in the RXL(O) variant, which the brand claims is the most affordable automatic car currently on sale in India, priced at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the new range are as follows.

Kwid 2024 Range Manual AMT RXE ₹ 4,69,500 - RXL(O) ₹ 4,99,500 ₹ 5,44,500 RXT ₹ 5,50,000 ₹ 5,44,500 Climber ₹ 5,87,500 ₹ 5,95,000

2024 Renault Kiger

Coming to the Kiger, the vehicle is now equipped with features like auto-fold ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVMs, LED cabin lamps, and a rear seatbelt reminder on all variants. It also gets some variant-specific features like auto AC and powerfold ORVM on the RXT(O) variant, along with cruise control on the RXZ ENERGY variant. Furthermore, the Kiger can now be had in four new variants- RXL Manual, RXL AMT, RXT(O) Manual and RXT(O) CVT. The prices for the new range are as follows

Kiger 2024 Range ENERGY TURBO Manual AMT Manual CVT RXE ₹ 5,99,990 - - - RXL ₹ 6,59,990 ₹ 7,09,990 - - RXT ₹ 7,49,990 ₹ 7,99,990 - - RXT(O) ₹ 7,99,990 ₹ 8,49,990 ₹ 9,29,990 ₹ 10,29,990 RXZ ₹ 8,79,990 ₹ 9,29,990 ₹ 9,99,990 ₹ 10,99,990

2024 Renault Triber

Renault’s MPV, the Triber now gets a new Stealth Black colour option. It will now also be offered with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and wireless charger along with rear seatbelt warning. Additionally, the RXT variant now comes with a rearview camera and a rear wiper while the RXL variant is now equipped with rear AC with dedicated AC control & vents for the 2nd and 3rd rows. The prices for the new range are as follows.