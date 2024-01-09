Login

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on January 9, 2024

Story
  • The Kwid can now be had with an AMT gearbox in the RXL(O) variant
  • The Kiger can now be had in four new variants- RXL Manual, RXL AMT, RXT(O) Manual and RXT(O) CVT.
  • The Triber now gets a new Stealth Black colour option.

Renault India has updated its lineup, consisting of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger for the 2024 calendar year. This update brings with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features. The vehicles will retain the same engine options as before.

 

Also Read: Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027

 

2024 Renault Kwid

As the most affordable model in the brand’s lineup, the Kwid now gets three new dual-tone colour options- red, silver and blue. Other updates include the addition of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the RXL(O) variant along with the addition of a rear seatbelt reminder across all variants. Additionally, the Kwid can now also be had with an AMT gearbox in the RXL(O) variant, which the brand claims is the most affordable automatic car currently on sale in India, priced at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the new range are as follows. 

Kwid
2024 RangeManualAMT
RXE₹ 4,69,500-
RXL(O)₹ 4,99,500₹ 5,44,500
RXT₹ 5,50,000 ₹ 5,44,500 
Climber₹ 5,87,500₹ 5,95,000

 

Also Read: Renault Teases Upcoming 5 E-Tech EV Ahead Of Global Debut In 2024

 

2024 Renault Kiger

Coming to the Kiger, the vehicle is now equipped with features like auto-fold ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVMs, LED cabin lamps, and a rear seatbelt reminder on all variants. It also gets some variant-specific features like auto AC and powerfold ORVM on the RXT(O) variant, along with cruise control on the RXZ ENERGY variant. Furthermore, the Kiger can now be had in four new variants- RXL Manual, RXL AMT, RXT(O) Manual and RXT(O) CVT. The prices for the new range are as follows

 

Kiger
2024 RangeENERGYTURBO
ManualAMTManualCVT
RXE₹ 5,99,990---
RXL₹ 6,59,990₹ 7,09,990--
RXT₹ 7,49,990₹ 7,99,990--
RXT(O)₹ 7,99,990₹ 8,49,990₹ 9,29,990₹ 10,29,990
RXZ₹ 8,79,990₹ 9,29,990₹ 9,99,990₹ 10,99,990

 

2024 Renault Triber

Renault’s MPV, the Triber now gets a new Stealth Black colour option. It will now also be offered with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and wireless charger along with rear seatbelt warning. Additionally, the RXT variant now comes with a rearview camera and a rear wiper while the RXL variant is now equipped with rear AC with dedicated AC control & vents for the 2nd and 3rd rows. The prices for the new range are as follows.

Triber
2024 RangeManualAMT
RXE₹ 5,99,500-
RXL₹ 6,80,000-
RXT₹ 7,60,500₹ 8,12,500
RXZ₹ 8,22,500₹ 8,74,500
