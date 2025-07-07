New Renault Triber Launch On July 23

With the festive season fast approaching, automakers are lining up many new launches. Adding to the list is Renault, which will launch the new Triber MPV on July 23. The MPV will be launched with an updated design and many new features in the cabin. However, the drivetrain options are likely to remain the same. The Triber was launched way back in 2019, and since then, the MPV hasn't got any major design or feature upgrade.

Currently the Triber starts at Rs. 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).



The new-gen Triber has been spied testing on roads several times over the last few months. Spy shots indicate that the new model will have a revised grille along with redesigned bumpers which get new low-set fog lamps as well as air intakes. The MPV could also get redesigned headlights as well as tail lamps. A new wheel design can also be seen on the test mule and the brand could offer alloys on the higher trims.



The cabin has been a guarded secret, though the MPV could also get some features in the new generation. The Triber comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, wireless charger, PM 2.5 filter and 3-rows of seats. Renault is likely to continue with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes with manual and AMT options. Whether it also gets the 1.0 turbo engine from the Kiger remains to be seen. The MPV is also available with a CNG kit option which is retrofitted at the dealer level.



The French carmaker has planned a slew of launches in India over the next one year. The new Triber will closely be followed by the Kiger facelift later in the year, thought though the exact date for that is still not confirmed. 2026 will see the return of an iconic nameplate to India - the Duster which will also be launched in a 7-seater avatar, named the Boreal.