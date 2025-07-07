New Renault Triber Launch On July 23

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 'Prestige Pack' Now On Sale: Here's What's NewRetro-Styled Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT Based On GSX-8R UnveiledNew Renault Triber Launch On July 23Auto Sales Witness Big Drop in June 2025, Q1 Sales Remain Positive: FADA2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 BMW F 900 GS Road Test Review: Best Mid-Sized Adv Twin? | Review| carandbike2025 BMW F 900 GS Road Test Review: Best Mid-Sized Adv Twin? | Review| carandbikeHonda City Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Strong Hybrid Comparo | Which One's For You?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia Carens Clavis EVMG M9MG CybersterBMW New 2 Series Gran CoupeVinFast VF7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia SR 175Honda Forza 350Ola Electric New S1 ZKTM RC 160 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License

Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New Renault Triber Launch On July 23

The new Renault Triber will be launched with a new design and updated cabin. Drivetrain options are likely to remain the same
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Renault Triber was first launched in 2019
  • This will be the first big model change of the MPV
  • New Triber will be followed by new Kiger later this year

With the festive season fast approaching, automakers are lining up many new launches. Adding to the list is Renault, which will launch the new Triber MPV on July 23. The MPV will be launched with an updated design and many new features in the cabin. However, the drivetrain options are likely to remain the same. The Triber was launched way back in 2019, and since then, the MPV hasn't got any major design or feature upgrade.

 

Renault Triber facelift 2

Currently the Triber starts at Rs. 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).


The new-gen Triber has been spied testing on roads several times over the last few months. Spy shots indicate that the new model will have a revised grille along with redesigned bumpers which get new low-set fog lamps as well as air intakes. The MPV could also get redesigned headlights as well as tail lamps. A new wheel design can also be seen on the test mule and the brand could offer alloys on the higher trims. 
 

Also Read: Renault Triber Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Updated Design

 

The cabin has been a guarded secret, though the MPV could also get some features in the new generation. The Triber comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, wireless charger, PM 2.5 filter and 3-rows of seats. Renault is likely to continue with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes with manual and AMT options. Whether it also gets the 1.0 turbo engine from the Kiger remains to be seen. The MPV is also available with a CNG kit option which is retrofitted at the dealer level.
 

The French carmaker has planned a slew of launches in India over the next one year.  The new Triber will closely be followed by the Kiger facelift later in the year, thought though the exact date for that is still not confirmed. 2026 will see the return of an iconic nameplate to India - the Duster which will also be launched in a 7-seater avatar, named the Boreal. 

# renault India# renault triber# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Renault is readying facelifts for the Triber subcompact MPV and the Kiger subcompact SUV, with both expected to launch before the end of the year.
    Renault Triber Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Updated Design
  • A near-production test mule of the new Renault Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India.
    Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV
  • This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
    Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled
  • To make its debut in Brazil in the coming months, the 7-seat Renault Boreal is expected to make it to India sometime in 2026.
    Renault's 7-Seat Duster Set To Be Named 'Boreal'; First Teaser Out Ahead Of Unveil
  • The French carmaker plans to utilise the facility to design both India-specific vehicles and those for the foreign market
    Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai

Latest News

  • Toyota’s entry SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, gets a limited-period 'Prestige Package' with 10 dealer-fitted exterior accessories.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 'Prestige Pack' Now On Sale: Here's What's New
  • The Suzuki GSX-8T and the Suzuki GSX-8TT are based on the Suzuki GSX-8R sportbike available on sale in India.
    Retro-Styled Suzuki GSX-8T, GSX-8TT Based On GSX-8R Unveiled
  • The new Renault Triber will be launched with a new design and updated cabin. Drivetrain options are likely to remain the same
    New Renault Triber Launch On July 23
  • According to the data released by the Federation Of Automobiles Dealers Association (FADA), when compared to May, overall vehicles sales in June dropped by almost 10 per cent.
    Auto Sales Witness Big Drop in June 2025, Q1 Sales Remain Positive: FADA
  • Launched recently, the prices for the SUV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, charger prices not included)
    Tata Harrier EV Receives 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours
  • The Keeway K-Light 250V has received a price reduction of Rs 71,000, while the Zontes 350 X also gets a Rs 59,000 price cut
    Keeway K Light 250V and Zontes 350X Prices Slashed
  • According to informed sources, the price of the updated KTM 390 Adventure X will be Rs 3,03,126 (ex-showroom)
    Exclusive: KTM 390 Adventure X Prices Revealed
  • Experience the much-needed escape from Delhi to Ajabgarh in the New Volvo XC90.
    Weather Ready With New Volvo XC90
  • The Dominar range now gets a host of new features, in line with other bikes in Bajaj’s portfolio to bring them up-to-date.
    2025 Bajaj Dominar 400, Dominar 250 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.92 Lakh
  • Offered in a single fully loaded variant, the City e:HEV is now cheaper by almost Rs 1 lakh.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Prices Slashed; Now Costs Rs 19.89 Lakh

Research More on Renault Triber

Renault Triber
8.4

Renault Triber

Starts at ₹ 6 - 8.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Triber Specifications
View Triber Features

Popular Renault Models