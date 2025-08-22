EVs Exempt From Paying Toll On Atal Setu From August 22

The Maharashtra state government has waived toll for electric vehicles on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Atal Setu, with effect from August 22, 2025. The exemption arrives months after the government incorporated the new state EV policy 2025, which listed toll exemptions on major roads such as the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and others for electric vehicles.



As per reports, the toll exemption for EVs is set to eventually also extend to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Samruddhi Expressway as well in the coming months. Decisions for toll waivers or subsidised rates for other state and national highways within the state will also be taken in due course.



The exemption for tolls was one of several measures to be undertaken by the state government in a bid to push EV uptake, which included establishing more charging stations, subsidies on electric two-wheelers and passenger cars and waiver of registration charges. The toll waiver is applicable to all electric passenger vehicles, privately owned or commercial, including buses. Electric goods carriers do not fall under the exempted category. The new EV policy is valid until March 31, 2030.

Interestingly, the state government had issued a Government Resolution in May 2025, citing the exemption from payment of tolls for EVs on Atal Setu, Mumbai Pune Expressway and the Samruddhi Expressway. However, tolls have reportedly continued to be collected from all vehicles on the aforementioned routes so far.

