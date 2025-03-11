Login
Maharashtra Proposes Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh, Tax Hike on CNG Passenger Cars

Latest state budget proposes the implementation of a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax on EVs over Rs 30 lakh and a 1 per cent increase in tax on CNG cars.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tax on EVs costing over Rs 30 lakh proposed to be set at 6 per cent
  • 1 per cent tax hike proposed on privately-owned CNG and LPG cars
  • 7 per cent tax proposed on construction vehicles and light goods vehicles

The Maharashtra Government tabled the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year on Monday, March 10. In addition to detailing proposed investments in the state's development, the new budget also proposed some revisions to the taxation on passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the state.
 

Also read: Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax
 

BYD Seal Image 3

EVs priced over Rs 30 lakh to attract a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax.

 

The state government budget proposed the introduction of a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax on EVs priced at over Rs 30 lakh. Previously, all EVs in the state were exempt from paying RTO charges and road tax in the state. This has been accompanied by the proposal to hike the maximum chargeable vehicle tax from a maximum of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

 

Also Read: Maharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report
 

CNG and LPG passenger cars are also expected to get dearer in the new financial year with a proposal to hike the vehicle tax rate by 1 per cent. Presently, CNG and LPG passenger cars are taxed at a rate of between 7 and 9 per cent. Do note that the proposal for a tax rate hike will affect ‘individually-owned non-transport four-wheelers’ only.

Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago CNG 34

Tax on privately-owned non-transport CNG vehicles to be hiked by 1 per cent.

 

Also Read: JSW To Set Up EV And Battery Manufacturing Plants In Maharashtra; Signs MoU With State Government
 

The state government has also proposed the introduction of a new 7 per cent motor vehicle tax on a lump sum basis on construction vehicles such as cranes, excavators and more. A similar rate has also been proposed for light goods vehicles ‘carrying goods up to 7500 kg.’

