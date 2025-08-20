Updated Lexus NX 350h Launched In India: Gets New Colours, More Features

Lexus India has rolled out a mid-year update for the NX350h. The updated model gets new features, more colour options, and a claimed improved fuel efficiency. Despite these upgrades, prices remain the same, with the model available at an ex-showroom price range of Rs 68.02 lakh to Rs 74.98 lakh.

The updated model is now E20 fuel compliant and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.26 kmpl. Moreover, Lexus also states that it has added extra insulation material at the rear to help reduce noise levels. The air conditioning system also sees an upgrade, with a thicker filter aimed to improve air quality inside the cabin. The air control system has been tweaked as well to use less energy, which may help with fuel savings.

Furthermore, the NX 350h now gets an Uphill Assist Control feature that works with the hybrid powertrain to manage how the vehicle responds on inclines. Additionally, two new paint options have been added to the lineup: Radiant Red is available for the Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants, while White Nova is offered on the Exquisite, Luxury, and Overtrail trims.



On the powertrain front, the SUV continues to be powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 259-volt battery, which churns out a power output of 240 bhp and 239 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a CVT and gets paddle shifters as well.