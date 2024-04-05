Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh

Lexus has rolled out a new trim for the NX SUV called the ‘Overtrail’. The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets a few blacked-out styling elements along with a few mechanical enhancements for better off-road capability. The SUV is priced at Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting in right between the Exquisite and Luxury trims.

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets a dual-tone interior

Visually, the SUV gets many blacked-out styling elements such as its grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails, and door handles. The vehicle also comes with 18-inch matte black wheels with chunkier tyres and can be had in an exclusive Moon Desert shade. The vehicle has a higher ground clearance and is equipped with Adaptive Variable Suspension, enhancing its off-road capabilities. On the inside, the SUV has a dual-tone interior and features the Tazuna cockpit, with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, the car gets features such as dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and eight airbags.

The vehicle gets an Adaptive Variable Suspension setup

On the powertrain front, the SUV continues to be powered by a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 259-volt battery, that churns out a power output of 240 bhp and 239 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a CVT and gets paddle shifters.