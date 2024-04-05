Login
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh

The NX 350h Overtrail gets a few blacked-out styling elements and comes with Adaptive Variable Suspension
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lexus has launched the NX 350h Overtrail in India.
  • Gets an exclusive Moon Desert colour scheme.
  • Features Adaptive Variable Suspension.

Lexus has rolled out a new trim for the NX SUV called the ‘Overtrail’. The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets a few blacked-out styling elements along with a few mechanical enhancements for better off-road capability. The SUV is priced at Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting in right between the Exquisite and Luxury trims. 

 

Also Read: Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets a dual-tone interior

 

Visually, the SUV gets many blacked-out styling elements such as its grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails, and door handles. The vehicle also comes with 18-inch matte black wheels with chunkier tyres and can be had in an exclusive Moon Desert shade. The vehicle has a higher ground clearance and is equipped with Adaptive Variable Suspension, enhancing its off-road capabilities. On the inside, the SUV has a dual-tone interior and features the Tazuna cockpit, with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, the car gets features such as dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and eight airbags.

 

Also Read: Review: Lexus NX350h Hybrid Crossover

The vehicle gets an Adaptive Variable Suspension setup

 

On the powertrain front, the SUV continues to be powered by a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 259-volt battery, that churns out a power output of 240 bhp and 239 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a CVT and gets paddle shifters. 

 

# Lexus NX 350h# Lexus India# Lexus NX 350h Overtrail# SUV# Lexus SUV# Hybrid SUV# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Lexus NX

Lexus NX
7.1

Lexus NX

Starts at ₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View NX Specifications
View NX Features

Popular Lexus Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

