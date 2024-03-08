Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India

Lexus has commenced deliveries of the RX500h F-Sport in India, almost a year after it was launched. The brand had started delivering the more accessible RX350h Luxury variant, priced at Rs 95.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in June 2023. The RX500h F-Sport is priced at Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, India) and is equipped with a more powerful powertrain setup than the RX350h Luxury.

Also Read: Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023

The RX500h F-Sport gets a few exclusive interior elements such as a leather steering wheel, along with aluminium pedals and footrest

The 2023 Lexus RX is based on the new GA-K platform, which also underpins the Lexus ES and the Lexus NX SUV. In addition to the RX350h, the Lexus RX500h F-Sport gets an F-Sport exclusive grille and bumpers. The SUV's interior comes with elements such as a leather steering wheel, along with aluminium pedals and footrest. The vehicle also gets four-wheel steering, which adjusts the rear wheels by 4 degrees along with the front wheels, along with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as standard for driver assistance.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement

In terms of its powertrain, the RX500h is powered by a strong hybrid system that combines a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors. The combined output of the SUV stands at 361 bhp and it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The whole system is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.