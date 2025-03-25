Login
New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types

Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The plug-in hybrid range of new Audi A5 will now come with the suffix - e-hybrid
  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs
  • For the first time, Audi will be offering two power levels with the A5 series

Audi has pulled the wraps off the plug-in hybrid range of the A5 series, and it will now come with the suffix - e-hybrid. Offered in both sedan and Avant (estate) body types, Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs. Essentially a successor to the A4 range, the new Audi A5 was showcased some time back, and now we get to see the e-hybrid models. 

 

AUDI A5 E HYBRID 1

The plug-in hybrid range of the A5 series will be offered in both sedan and Avant versions

 

Also Read: New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show

 

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that alone offers 248 bhp, while the electric motor adds an extra 141 bhp to the mix. Having said that, for the first time, Audi will be offering two power levels with the A5 series. This means you can get both the sedan and the Avant models in two states of combined outputs – 295 bhp (220 kW) and 362 bhp (270 kW). The more powerful version can offer a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 5.1 seconds, while the 220 kW option can do the same in 5.9 seconds. 

 

AUDI A5 E HYBRID 4

Audi has also increased the regenerative braking performance with the A5 e-hybrid, increasing the car’s electric-only range to 110 km

 

At the heart of it, you have a new 25.9 kWh high-voltage battery pack fixed towards rear section of the vehicle. Compared to the previous 20.7 kWh unit, it’s roughly 45 percent higher now. Audi has also increased the regenerative braking performance with the A5 e-hybrid, increasing the car’s electric-only range to 110 km. Additionally, now you can go through the different levels of regen by simply using the paddle shifters. The A5 e-hybrid’s maximum AC charging power has been upped to 11 kW, which has resulted in a reduced 0 to 100 percent charging time of 2.5 hours. 

 

AUDI A5 E HYBRID 5

The A5 e-hybrid’s maximum AC charging power has been upped to 11 kW

 

Visually, the A5 e-hybrid models remain identical to the standard models and get similar features and equipment. The sportier A5 e-hybrid quattro with the higher power level comes as standard with the S line exterior package, black styling package, and privacy glazing – making for a particularly dynamic appearance.

 

AUDI A5 E HYBRID 6

The sportier A5 e-hybrid quattro with the higher power level comes as standard with blaca k styling package and privacy glazing

 

The A5 e-hybrid quattro range can be ordered in Europe March 27, 2025, onwards, while deliveries are expected to begin from April 2025. In Europe, the prices for the PHEV A5 e-hybrid range starts from EUR 62,500 (Rs. 58 lakh approx.). As of now, there is no certainty on when the new-gen Audi A5 range will come to India, however, we do expect the e-hybrid models to eventually reach our shores. 

