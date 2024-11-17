New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show

Audi has unveiled the long-wheelbase iterations of the all-new A5 sedan (the successor to the A4) at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show. Christened the A5L, the long-wheelbase sedan for now will be exclusive to the Chinese market where it replaces the A4L sedan currently on sale.



Also read: New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech

the A5L is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.

Starting with the looks, the long-wheelbase derivative of the Audi A4 successor carries over the same design as the new A5 rolled out in global markets. At first glance, the difference between the standard car and long-wheelbase sedan isn’t noticeable though a closer look reveals some key differences. The rear door on the A5L is longer than on its global sibling, while the boot lid also appears marginally longer and flatter, giving it a more pronounced ‘three-box sedan’ look. It however remains to be seen if the A5L retains the notchback bootlid from its global sibling. Other smaller tweaks to the sedan include the addition of illuminated Audi four-ring logos at the front and rear.



Also read: 2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch



In terms of size, the A5L measures 4,902 mm long and sits on a 2,965 mm wheelbase - up from the global model’s 4,829 mm length and 2,897 mm wheelbase. Powertrain details remain under wraps for now. As with the standard A5, the A5L sits on Audi’s new PPC or Premium Platform Combustion architecture.



The A5L gets longer rear doors while the Audi four-four ring logos are now illuminated.

Audi says that the A5L gets some market-specific tweaks inside the cabin for China though has yet to reveal the cabin. We expect the car to closely mirror the cabin design of the A5 launched in global markets replete with a widescreen display housing the 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch central touchscreen as well as a dedicated co-driver display.



Also read: Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms



The boot-lid appears to be longer and flatter than on the global A5 giving the A5L a more pronounced ‘three-box’ sedan profile.

Powertrain details remain under wraps though we expect the sedan to be sold with petrol engine options in the market.



Also read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres



Focusing on the Indian market, Audi is set to launch at least one new product in the coming weeks: the updated Q7. The SUV will be launched on November 28. As for the new A5, expect the sedan to arrive in India sometime in 2025. However, it remains to be seen if Audi will consider launching the sedan in its long-wheelbase guise in India to compete with the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.