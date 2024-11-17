Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GT
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show

Long-wheelbase iterations of Audi’s A4 replacement is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New A5L is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 sedan
  • Wheelbase stretched by 68 mm
  • Based on Audi's new Premium Platform Combustion architecture

Audi has unveiled the long-wheelbase iterations of the all-new A5 sedan (the successor to the A4) at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show. Christened the A5L, the long-wheelbase sedan for now will be exclusive to the Chinese market where it replaces the A4L sedan currently on sale.
 

Also read: New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech

 

Audi A5 L 1

the A5L is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.

 

Starting with the looks, the long-wheelbase derivative of the Audi A4 successor carries over the same design as the new A5 rolled out in global markets. At first glance, the difference between the standard car and long-wheelbase sedan isn’t noticeable though a closer look reveals some key differences. The rear door on the A5L is longer than on its global sibling, while the boot lid also appears marginally longer and flatter, giving it a more pronounced ‘three-box sedan’ look. It however remains to be seen if the A5L retains the notchback bootlid from its global sibling. Other smaller tweaks to the sedan include the addition of illuminated Audi four-ring logos at the front and rear.
 

Also read: 2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
 

In terms of size, the A5L measures 4,902 mm long and sits on a 2,965 mm wheelbase - up from the global model’s 4,829 mm length and 2,897 mm wheelbase. Powertrain details remain under wraps for now. As with the standard A5, the A5L sits on Audi’s new PPC or Premium Platform Combustion architecture.
 Audi A5 L 2

The A5L gets longer rear doors while the Audi four-four ring logos are now illuminated.

 

Audi says that the A5L gets some market-specific tweaks inside the cabin for China though has yet to reveal the cabin. We expect the car to closely mirror the cabin design of the A5 launched in global markets replete with a widescreen display housing the 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch central touchscreen as well as a dedicated co-driver display.
 

Also read: Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms
 

Audi A5 L 3

The boot-lid appears to be longer and flatter than on the global A5 giving the A5L a more pronounced ‘three-box’ sedan profile.

 

Powertrain details remain under wraps though we expect the sedan to be sold with petrol engine options in the market.
 

Also read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
 

Focusing on the Indian market, Audi is set to launch at least one new product in the coming weeks: the updated Q7. The SUV will be launched on November 28. As for the new A5, expect the sedan to arrive in India sometime in 2025. However, it remains to be seen if Audi will consider launching the sedan in its long-wheelbase guise in India to compete with the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.

# Audi A5# New Audi A5# Audi A4 successor# Audi A5L# Audi A5 sedan# All-New Audi A5# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Not to be confused with the current-generation A5 range, the all-new model is a replacement to the A4 sedan with Audi changing its nomenclature system.
    New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech
  • The face of the A5 for most of its part looks similar to the upcoming A4 sporting the identical grille and quite a similar bumper profile. The design of the headlamp too is familiar, however, the hood retains the same character lines with no changes at all. Coming to the side, the fenders and rear haunches are camouflaged but we expect minimal changes to their design which are likely to be done just to align with the new bumpers. The rear of the A5 is predominantly undercover. However, the design looks slightly related to the latest Audi models, specially of the sleek LED tail lamps and the rectangular exhaust pipes.
    2020 Audi A5 Spotted Testing For The First Time
  • Porsche officially had ended the production of the 911 GT2 RS last month. However, the company will restart its production as the last shipment containing 4 Porsche 911 GT2 RS sank-off the French Atlantic coast. The cars were being shipped in the Italian marine container- Grande America along with other Audi and Porsche models. Other models onboard were the Audi A3, Audi A5, Audi RS5, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayman, Porsche Boxster and Porsche Cayenne.
    Porsche 911 GT2 RS Production To Start Again
  • Audi has launched the A5 family in India and unlike the last generation where we only got the S5 sportback, this time around, we get three brand new cars - the A5 sportback, the A5 convertible and the S5 sportback. The new Audi A5 sportback fits exactly in between the A4 and the A6 in terms of rough pricing and although it does offer slightly less practicality in terms of rear leg space and head room, it does offer a far far prettier package as a whole and is perfect for the kind of buyer who wants something different and unique from his or her car
    New Audi A5 Sportback, A5 Convertible and S5 Sportback: In Pictures
  • The second generation Audi A5 is available in Cabriolet and Sportback body styles. The new-gen model is based on the new A4 and borrows most of the styling cues as also technology from it.
    2017 Audi A5 India Launch: Highlights

Latest News

  • Long-wheelbase iterations of Audi’s A4 replacement is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.
    New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
  • The manufacturer cited rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses as the reason behind this decision
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1
  • The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form
  • We take the indomitable Hyundai Creta on a picturesque road trip starting from Dhanushkodi on the Bay of Bengal to Varkala on the western coast – all without a single refuelling stop.
    Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel
  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures
  • The recall affects 52 units of the Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus and Taigun manufactured in late 2023 and early 2024.
    Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect
  • The cat is out of the bag – Jaguar’s much-awaited transition to an all-electric carmaker will begin with this super GT.
    Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026
  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved