New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech

Audi’s all-new A5 has become its first internal combustion model to follow the company's revised nomenclature system. Under the new system, odd numbers denote internal combustion vehicles while even numbers are used for electric. So while the badge on the back may read A5 - the branding for the Coupe and Sportback derivative of the outgoing A4 – the new-gen model is a direct replacement for the outgoing A4 sedan and estate (Avant in Audi terminology).

The new A5 is a direct replacement to the A4 and follows Audi's new nomenclature system.

Starting things off for the new A5 is the platform. Audi says the new-gen sedan is its first internal combustion model that will sit on its new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). The new scalable platform will also feature in the upcoming new-gen Q5 that debuts later this year as well as a host of future combustion Audis.

Moving to the looks, the new A5 adopts a sharper design as compared to the outgoing A4 while still retaining a clean and restrained look. The trademark Audi grille is wider and shorter than on the outgoing model and flanked by new angular LED headlamps with digital daytime running light signatures. A wide central air intake sits below the grille while prominent side vents add to the sedan’s sporty look.

The new A5 gets sharper looks and a more flowing profile.

In profile, the A5 gains a more coupe-like profile compared to the current three-box sedan with a more flowing roofline flowing into a stubby tail. The window line from the outgoing A4 is carried over with the rear quarter window sitting on the C-pillar instead of on the door. The flared wheel arches and notable shoulder line running from the front fender to the tail lamps add some muscle to the looks.



At the back, the new A5 features a full-width light bar with OLED tail lamps with Audi saying that the lighting signatures are configurable. Completing the sporting looks is a diffuser element at the base of the bumper with dual exhausts.



Audi says that the A5 will come with digital daytime running lamps up front and OLED tail lamps with configurable signatures.

Open the doors and you are greeted by the new-gen Audi cabin similar to what we saw in the new Q6 e-tron. The dash-top is dominated by a widescreen display housing the 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch central touchscreen. The co-driver also gets the option of a dedicated display measuring 10.9-inches. Slim air-con vents sit below the central touchscreen while the centre console is also relatively clean with fewer switchgear. The gear selector for the automatic gearbox is now an electronic toggle switch rather than a physical lever.

New cabin design similar to what debuted on the Q6 e-tron.

One feature that does draw the user’s eye is the switchgear on the driver door. Aside from basic power window controls, the door looks to house a bevy of other controls including lights, fog lamps and seat memory functions.



Moving to the powertrains, the new A5 gets Audi’s new MHEV Plus technology - a derivative of its 48V mild hybrid system. Audi says that the MHEV Plus system uses a powertrain generator to offer an additional 18 kW of power to the engine’s output while also claiming to offer limited electric-only manoeuvring and parking capabilities. The MHEV Plus system also uses the electric motor to recoup power during braking. The MHEV Plus vehicle’s braking system initially uses friction from the motor as the primary source of braking to recoup energy before engaging the physical brakes.



Driver door houses a notable number of buttons and switches including controls for lights.

As for the engines themselves, Audi says that the A5 will be offered with a pair of 2.0-litre TFSI petrol and TDI diesel engines both paired with dual-clutch automatic gearboxes as standard. The entry 2.0-litre turbo-petrol will deliver 148 bhp and come solely as a front-wheel drive with a more powerful 201 bhp variant with optional quattro all-wheel drive offered higher up in the range.



The diesel A5 will feature a 2.0-litre EA288 EVO TDI turbo-diesel engine paired with the new MHEV Plus tech. Audi says that the unit will deliver 201 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and will be offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.



For the sportier S5, a larger 362 bhp, 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol unit sits under the hood replete with the MHEV Plus tech. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard as is a sport differential with torque vectoring capabilities. A dual-clutch automatic gearbox is standard.



Audi says that the new A5 will go on sale in Europe from late 2024 with launches in other markets likely to follow. For the Indian market, we expect the new A5 to arrive sometime next year.