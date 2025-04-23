Audi E5 Sportback EV Makes Global Debut: 776 bhp Peak Output, Does 0-100 kmph In 3.4 Seconds

Audi’s China-based EV sub-brand ‘AUDI’ has, after much anticipation, unveiled its first-ever production model, the E5 Sportback. Built on the all-new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) jointly developed by Audi and SAIC, the new EV is based on the Audi E Concept, which was first unveiled in November 2024. The E5 Sportback was built by a global team of engineers from both Audi and SAIC, its Chinese partner, simultaneously in Germany and China. Following the world premiere of the E5 Sportback, it was stated that two more all-electric models from the sub-brand are coming in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The E5 Sportback has a clean, uncluttered design, with sculpted fenders

Visually, the AUDI E5 Sportback is largely similar to the E Concept. Up front, the EV features a flat nose with contrast black finishing in a rectangular shape, with the upper area housing the slim headlamp clusters. Between the headlights sits the new sub-brand logo, which is ‘Audi’ spelt out in capital letters.

The E5 Sportback measures 4,881 mm in length, 1,959 mm wide, and 1,478 mm in height.



The rear end of the car features a flat surface with near-rectangular black finishing that outlines the taillamps

In profile, the E5 Sportback features a clean, uncluttered design, with well-sculpted front fenders and prominent haunches. The silhouette of the car is in line with station wagons, with the roofline receding from the B-pillar on, culminating in a black roof-decked spoiler. Towards the rear, the D-pillar of the car is abruptly cut by a flat, near-vertical surface, which, similar to the front end, features black finishing in an almost rectangular shape which outlines the tail lamps of the all-electric vehicle. The car also gets a prominent black rear diffuser.

The car gets a 27-inch panoramic 4K display on the inside

On the inside, the E5 Sportback gets a largely futuristic layout, with a massive 27-inch 4K display that consists of three screens that run Audi OS. The car features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 automotive chipset, and is equipped with AUDI Assistant, an AI-powered touch- and voice-enabled virtual assistant that Audi states aims to humanise digital interaction.



On the safety front, the E5 Sportback comes with the sophisticated Lidar-based AUDI 360 Assisted Driving system. The ADAS suite consists of 29 perception hardware units, including a 100-line Lidar with long-range detection capability, three long-range millimetre-wave radars, twelve ultrasonic sensors, eleven cameras, and several multi-modal sensing units. A few features of the system include adaptive cruise assistance, active safety, and parking assistance. The vehicle also features progressive all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension

On the powertrain front, the E5 Sportback will be offered with four options that include both rear-wheel drive (single-motor) and all-wheel drive (dual-motor) variants. The power outputs of the four variants are- 295 bhp, 402 bhp, 570 bhp, and 776 bhp. The 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of the most powerful variant is 3.4 seconds. AUDI, however, hasn’t given the specifics of the batteries offered, only stating that the E5 Sportback will have a battery capacity of up to 100 kWh and a maximum driving range of 770 kilometres. The EV also has an 800-volt charging architecture, where 10 minutes of charging will provide a range of 370 km.