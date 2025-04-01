Login
Latest News
Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs SoldSkoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8Bajaj Reduces Prices Of Pulsar Models
Latest Videos
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FIRST RIDE REVIEWKawasaki KLX 230 Review: A Must-Have Bike But At What Cost! | Road Test | Mileage | carandbike
Awards 2025

Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8

Audi says that the key contributors to this growth were the Audi Q7 and Q8, both of which received an update toward the end of 2024.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • In Q1 2025 Audi India sold 1,223 units in the country
  • The positive sales were led by the Q7 and Q8
  • Audi's used car business reported 23 per cent growth

German luxury car brand Audi India today released its sales number for the first quarter of the 2025 calendar year. Between January and March 2025, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker sold 1,223 vehicles in India, witnessing 17 per cent growth year-on-year compared to Q1 2024. The company says that the key contributors to this growth were the Audi Q7 and Q8, both of which received an update toward the end of 2024. 

 

Audi Q8 21

 

Also Read: New Audi Q7 Review: Familiar Recipe, Different Garnish

 

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are pleased to commence 2025 on a positive note with our result of the first quarter. This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in the brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio. Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products and experiences as we strive for a positive performance in the year ahead.”

 

Audi’s positive Q1 performance follows its recent milestone of 100,000 cars on Indian roads, which it achieved in 2024. In Q1 2025, Audi also launched its most powerful SUV ever—the RS Q8 Performance, which the company says has witnessed enthusiastic customer response and was sold out until Q3 2025.

 

Also Read: New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types

 

Audi Approved plus Guwahati showroom

 

In Q1 2025, Audi’s pre-owned car division, Audi Approved: plus, also reported strong performance. The used car business witnessed a 23 per cent growth in Q1, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. As part of its expansion plan, Audi also opened new touchpoints across in Q1 and is now operating across 26 facilities in major hubs nationwide. The brand plans to expand this network going forward to enhance accessibility for our customers.

# Audi Car Sales# Audi Q1 2025 Sales# Audi India# Audi Q7# Audi Q8# SUV Sale In India# SUV# Family# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Cars# car# Auto Industry
Popular Audi Models