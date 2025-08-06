New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Unveiled; Will Debut At Monterey Car Week on August 13

Land Rover has announced expanding the Range Rover Sport family with the introduction of a new Carbon edition. Christened Range Rover SV Carbon, the new SUV joins the ranks of the Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black, which were introduced earlier this year. The new model will make a public debut at the Range Rover House during Monterey Car Week on August 13, 2025. The highlight? It comes with ultra-lightweight carbon fibre finishes and some exclusive colours.

Ryan Miller, Product and Services Marketing Director, Range Rover, said, “Last month we announced the Range Rover Sport SV Black, offering a stealthy, dipped-in-black aesthetic, while the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is an assertive interpretation of our luxury performance SUV. Offered alongside Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black, it completes the new line-up showcasing the best of Range Rover’s sophisticated carbon fibre materials, for the ultimate expression of lightweight performance.”

The SUV makes extensive use of carbon fibre detailing on the exterior

As the name suggests, the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon, the SUV makes extensive use of carbon fibre detailing on the exterior. While the standard Forged Carbon Exterior Pack covers the active exhaust tips, as an option, customers can also get exposed carbon fibre bonnet and detailing around the hood vents.

Customers can also opt for ultra-lightweight 23-inch carbon fibre wheels and carbon ceramic brakes

Now, the standard Range Rover Sport SV Carbon runs on a set of lightweight 23-inch forged alloy wheels with anodised Black brake calipers. However, customers can also opt for ultra-lightweight 23-inch carbon fibre wheels and carbon ceramic brakes. You will also get to choose between Blue, Yellow, Carbon Bronze or Black colours for the calipers.

The SUV also gets extended moonlight chrome detailing and SV illuminated treadplates

The cabin also makes use of forged carbon detailing for the seatbacks and dashboard, with a Twill Carbon finish also available as an option. The carbon treatment is further complemented by extended moonlight chrome detailing and SV illuminated treadplates. The cabin also features Land Rover’s Body and Soul Seat (BASS) technology, with speakers integrated into the seats that offer you a much more immersive audio experience.

Land Rover offers four interior themes - Ebony, Rosewood/Ebony, Light Cloud/Ebony, and Cinder Grey/Ebony

Land Rover also offers you the choice of four interior themes – perforated Windsor Leather seats in Ebony, Rosewood/Ebony, and Light Cloud/Ebony. The fourth option is the leather-free option, Cinder Grey/Ebony seats formed from perforated, innovative Ultrafabrics material.

The 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid petrol engine generates 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque

You will find more carbon fibre elements under the bonnet as well. Starting with a carbon fibre SV engine cover fitted to a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid petrol engine. The motor generates 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. In fact, in dynamic launch mode, the engine and the MHEV unit can offer a combined torque output of 800 Nm. The 6D Dynamics Suspension system further enhances the SUV’s on-road mannerisms and performance.

Globally, the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is available to pre-order for a late 2025 delivery.