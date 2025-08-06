HomeNews & Reviews
New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Unveiled; Will Debut At Monterey Car Week on August 13

The new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is the third model under the special SV series, which already has the Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Range Rover SV Carbon comes with ultra-lightweight carbon fibre finishes and some exclusive colours
  • It gets a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid petrol engine
  • The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is available to pre-order for a late 2025 delivery

Land Rover has announced expanding the Range Rover Sport family with the introduction of a new Carbon edition. Christened Range Rover SV Carbon, the new SUV joins the ranks of the Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black, which were introduced earlier this year. The new model will make a public debut at the Range Rover House during Monterey Car Week on August 13, 2025. The highlight? It comes with ultra-lightweight carbon fibre finishes and some exclusive colours.

 

Also Read: Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Unveiled

 

Image 21

The new model will make a public debut at the Range Rover House during Monterey Car Week on August 13, 2025

 

Ryan Miller, Product and Services Marketing Director, Range Rover, said, “Last month we announced the Range Rover Sport SV Black, offering a stealthy, dipped-in-black aesthetic, while the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is an assertive interpretation of our luxury performance SUV. Offered alongside Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black, it completes the new line-up showcasing the best of Range Rover’s sophisticated carbon fibre materials, for the ultimate expression of lightweight performance.”

 

Range Rover S Port SV Carbon Coll

The SUV makes extensive use of carbon fibre detailing on the exterior

 

As the name suggests, the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon, the SUV makes extensive use of carbon fibre detailing on the exterior. While the standard Forged Carbon Exterior Pack covers the active exhaust tips, as an option, customers can also get exposed carbon fibre bonnet and detailing around the hood vents.

 

Also Read: India-Specific Range Rover SV Masāra Edition Launched At Rs 4.99 Crore

 

Image 14

Customers can also opt for ultra-lightweight 23-inch carbon fibre wheels and carbon ceramic brakes

 

Now, the standard Range Rover Sport SV Carbon runs on a set of lightweight 23-inch forged alloy wheels with anodised Black brake calipers. However, customers can also opt for ultra-lightweight 23-inch carbon fibre wheels and carbon ceramic brakes. You will also get to choose between Blue, Yellow, Carbon Bronze or Black colours for the calipers. 

 

Image 16

The SUV also gets extended moonlight chrome detailing and SV illuminated treadplates

 

The cabin also makes use of forged carbon detailing for the seatbacks and dashboard, with a Twill Carbon finish also available as an option. The carbon treatment is further complemented by extended moonlight chrome detailing and SV illuminated treadplates. The cabin also features Land Rover’s Body and Soul Seat (BASS) technology, with speakers integrated into the seats that offer you a much more immersive audio experience.

 

Image 15

Land Rover offers four interior themes - Ebony, Rosewood/Ebony, Light Cloud/Ebony, and Cinder Grey/Ebony 

 

Land Rover also offers you the choice of four interior themes – perforated Windsor Leather seats in Ebony, Rosewood/Ebony, and Light Cloud/Ebony. The fourth option is the leather-free option, Cinder Grey/Ebony seats formed from perforated, innovative Ultrafabrics material.

 

Image 05

The 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid petrol engine generates 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque

 

You will find more carbon fibre elements under the bonnet as well. Starting with a carbon fibre SV engine cover fitted to a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid petrol engine. The motor generates 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. In fact, in dynamic launch mode, the engine and the MHEV unit can offer a combined torque output of 800 Nm. The 6D Dynamics Suspension system further enhances the SUV’s on-road mannerisms and performance. 

Globally, the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is available to pre-order for a late 2025 delivery. 

