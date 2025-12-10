logo
All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures

Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
Dec 10, 2025, 05:43 PM
Key Highlights
  • The Kia Seltos gets a major visual makeover inside out
  • The SUV has grown in size and looks bolder in every aspect
  • The cabin gets a new layout with more features and tech

The second-generation Kia Seltos has made its official debut in India, and the SUV is now bigger, more feature-packed, and a lot more premium. While the company has announced details regarding the variants, engine specifications and tech on offer the prices are yet to be revealed. Now you’ll find all this information on the car&bike website, in this article, you’ll get a detailed look at the new Kia Seltos inside out.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut; India Launch On January 2, 2026

Kia Seltos 1 2

The new Kia Seltos gets bold new styling, borrowing cues from the company's global SUVs. Like - the wide Tiger Nose Grille, verticle LED DRLs, muscular bumper with large intakes.

Kia Seltos 6

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Seltos is longer at 4460 mm (+95 mm) and comes with longet wheelbase as well at 2690 mm (+80 mm). Kia has also offer flush-fitted door handled and new 18-inch alloys

Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos World Premiere Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images

Kia Seltos 5

The new Seltos comes with new larger starmap connected LED taillights, and it's also wider by 30 mm at 1830 mm, but the height has dropped by 10 mm to 1635 mm.

Kia Seltos 12

The new cabin layout of the 2026 Seltos is also inspired by global Kia SUVs. The new dashboard housed the large triple-display housing, there's a new steering whee and you get tactile buttons for in-car functions.

Also read: Kia Carens Clavis EV True Range Tested: Claimed vs Real!

Kia Seltos collage 2

In addition to the 12.3-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch digital cluster, there is a small display for AC controls like the Kia Syros. The wide open layout feels airy and there are multiple USB ports along with a wireless charger.

Kia Seltos collage 1

The front seats get a futuristic design, with integrated Type C USB ports for rear passengers, the dual-tone treatment looks neat and premoum and all 5 occupents get adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts.

Kia Seltos 2

You get the familiar 1.5 NA petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel. The NA petrol comes with manual and CVT options, the turbo-petrol gets iMT or DCT, and the diesel is paired with either a manual or a torque converter auto. The earlier diesel iMT has been dropped.

Kia Seltos 4

Despite Kia hinting at hybrid plans for India, the new Seltos still doesn’t get one. The bookings will commence from December 11, while the price announcement will happen on January 2, 2026.

