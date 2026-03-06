JSW’s Creta Electric Rival Spotted: Chery Jaecoo J5 Undergoes Testing In Pune

JSW Group’s intention to enter the automotive space is not secret. While on one side the company has already partnered with China’s SAIC’s MG Motor India, on the other side, it’s also working on launching an independent brand – JSW Motors. And one of them could be a Hyundai Creta rival, based on the Jaecoo J5, built by China’s Chery Automobile. A heavily camouflaged version of the SUV was recently spotted undergoing ARAI testing in Pune, Maharashtra.

The SUV in question here – the Jaecoo J5, was introduced in 2025, and is sold in China, Indonesia and a couple of other markets. Depending on the market, the SUV is offered either with a petrol engine, a strong hybrid motor, or even an all-electric powertrain. The model that has been spotted testing, in all likelihood, is the EV version. All that said, the first model under JSW Motors is likely to be a large SUV based on the Jetour T2, also from Chery Auto.

Based on what we can see and information on the global model, the SUV will come with sleek all-LED lighting, regular door handles (no flush door handles), and aero-style alloy wheels. There’s a large rear spoiler. The cabin, at the same time, will be quite minimalistic with a large central touchscreen for the infotainment system and a small digital display for the driver cluster.

Expect to see features like wireless charging, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree view cameras and ADAS. Globally, the Jaecoo J5 EV comes with a 58.9 kWh battery that offers a WLTP range of around 400 km. The SUV is expected to be locally assembled at JSW's upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Source: Trakinauto