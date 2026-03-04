Jetour T2 SUV Design Patent Registered In India

A design patent for JSW Motors’s upcoming debut model, based on the Jetour T2, has been filed in India. The patent application was submitted by Chery Automobile, the parent company of Jetour. The JSW Group is preparing to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market under its own brand in the coming months. The company has partnered with Chery to support its automotive venture.

The teaser image and the patent both point to a boxy SUV with upright proportions and a squared-off front profile. In the teaser, most of the vehicle remains hidden in shadow, though the lighting signature is visible, showing vertically stacked LED elements within rectangular headlamp housings. The patent, meanwhile, is in line with the design, featuring rectangular headlamps, a wide grille section and a chunky bumper design.

Details of the rear design are scarce for the India-spec model, though it is likely to remain largely similar to the version sold globally. The Jetour T2 itself is a boxy SUV with squared proportions, measuring over 4.6 metres in length (around 4.7 metres including the tailgate-mounted spare wheel), over 2 metres in width and roughly 1.8 metres in height, with a wheelbase of 2,800mm.

The JSW-branded SUV is also expected to receive some design revisions compared to the global Jetour model, likely focusing on elements such as the bumpers, wheels and lighting units.

Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered with both turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, along with two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations. Reports suggest that the plug-in hybrid system could be prioritised for the India-bound version.