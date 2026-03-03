Ducati Desmo450 MX Teased Ahead of India Launch

Ducati India seems to have finally decided to launch its motocross bike, the Ducati Desmo450 MX in India. The brand has released a teaser image of the Ducati 450 motocross on its social media channels, hinting that the Desmo450 MX may be launched in India very soon. As the name suggests, the bike is powered by a 450 cc, single-cylinder engine that features Ducati’s desmodromic valve system.

Ducati’s very first production motocross motorcycle for the global market is based on Ducati’s factory motocross team bike that competed in the 2024 Itaian motocross championship.

Like many other motocross bikes on sale, the Desmo450 MX is not street legal and can only be used in closed circuits. Visually, the bike sports a minimalistic design with very few body panels, in keeping with its character of a lightweight off-road machine. There’s that typical motocross “beak” up front, with a single-piece seat that stretches to the motorcycle’s fuel tank.

The 450 cc, single-cylinder engine puts out 64 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine utilises titanium intake valves and steel exhaust valves and has a high rev limit of 11,900 rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox, equipped with a quickshifter. The engine is mounted on a light aluminium chassis, with suspension handled by a Showa 49 mm upside down fork and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable.

Braking set-up comprises of a 260 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. With a 21-inch front wheel and 19-inch rear wheel set-up, the Desmo450MX is shod with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tyres. In terms of an electronics suite, the Desmo450 MX gets traction control, engine brake control and launch control, along with two riding modes. In India, the Ducati Desmo450 MX is expected to be priced at around Rs. 12-13 lakh (Ex-showroom).