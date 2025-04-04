Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut

Ducati has unveiled its very first production motocross motorcycle for the global market. Named the Desmo450 MX, the motorcycle is based on Ducati’s factory MX team bike that competed in the 2024 Italian motocross championship, and represents a new chapter for the Italian brand. The motorcycle is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system. Like many other motocross bikes on sale, the Desmo450 MX is not street legal and can only be used in closed circuits.

The Desmo450 MX is powered by a 450 cc single-cylinder engine that features Ducati’s desmodromic valve system

The 450 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the motorcycle churns out nearly 64 bhp at 9400 rpm and a peak torque of 53.5 Nm at 7500 rpm. The engine utilises titanium intake valves and steel exhaust valves and features Ducati’s desmodromic valve system. As a result, the engine has a high rev limit of 11,900 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, aided by a quick shifter.

Built on a lightweight aluminium chassis, suspension duties on the Desmo450 MX are handled by a Showa 49 mm upside-down fork up front and a rear monoshock, both fully-adjustable. The braking setup, meanwhile, consists of a 260 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Riding on a 21-inch front wheel and a 19-inch rear wheel, the motorcycle is shod with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tyres.

The Desmo450 MX has a rev limit of 11,900 rpm

Visually, the Desmo450 MX sports a minimalistic design with very few body panels, in keeping with its character as a lightweight off-road machine. The front end gets a long beak, while the rest of the bike gets an array of angular panels. The seat is a single-piece unit that stretches to the motorcycle's fuel tank.

In terms of electronics, the Desmo450 MX comes with traction control, engine brake control and launch control. While two riding modes are available as standard, users will be able to create completely customised Riding Modes via the dedicated Ducati X-Link app.