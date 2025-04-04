Login
Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut

Ducati's first production motocross bike is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system, resulting in a 11,900 rev limit
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Desmo450 MX is based on Ducati’s factory MX team bike.
  • Powered by a single-cylinder 450 cc engine.
  • The motorcycle is not street legal.

Ducati has unveiled its very first production motocross motorcycle for the global market. Named the Desmo450 MX, the motorcycle is based on Ducati’s factory MX team bike that competed in the 2024 Italian motocross championship, and represents a new chapter for the Italian brand. The motorcycle is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system. Like many other motocross bikes on sale, the Desmo450 MX is not street legal and can only be used in closed circuits. 

 

Also ReadDucati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
 Ducati s First Production Motocross Bike Makes World Debut Named Desmo450 MX 2

The Desmo450 MX is powered by a 450 cc single-cylinder engine that features Ducati’s desmodromic valve system 

 

The 450 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the motorcycle churns out nearly 64 bhp at 9400 rpm and a peak torque of 53.5 Nm at 7500 rpm. The engine utilises titanium intake valves and steel exhaust valves and features Ducati’s desmodromic valve system. As a result, the engine has a high rev limit of 11,900 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, aided by a quick shifter.

 

Also ReadDucati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
 

Built on a lightweight aluminium chassis, suspension duties on the Desmo450 MX are handled by a Showa 49 mm upside-down fork up front and a rear monoshock, both fully-adjustable. The braking setup, meanwhile, consists of a 260 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Riding on a 21-inch front wheel and a 19-inch rear wheel, the motorcycle is shod with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tyres. 

Ducati s First Production Motocross Bike Makes World Debut Named Desmo450 MX

The Desmo450 MX has a rev limit of 11,900 rpm

 

Visually, the Desmo450 MX sports a minimalistic design with very few body panels, in keeping with its character as a lightweight off-road machine. The front end gets a long beak, while the rest of the bike gets an array of angular panels. The seat is a single-piece unit that stretches to the motorcycle's fuel tank. 

 

Also Read2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
 

In terms of electronics, the Desmo450 MX comes with traction control, engine brake control and launch control. While two riding modes are available as standard, users will be able to create completely customised Riding Modes via the dedicated Ducati X-Link app.

