2026 Volvo XC60 Facelift Review: Luxury SUV Gains Flamboyance

The Volvo XC60 has just become the highest-selling model for the Swedish carmaker yet. More than 1.5 million units of the SUV have been sold globally and in India too it has been quite popular. Now, barely a few months after launching the refreshed XC90 in the country, the Swedish car brand has launched a second major facelift of the second generation XC60, which has received some significant changes when it comes to design, features as well as tech.

2026 Volvo XC60: Design & styling

The larger grille has a different pattern.

Probably the biggest change on the SUV is the way it looks. On the face there’s a lot that's changed when compared to the pre-facelift car. The vertical slats on the grille have now gone and have been replaced with a nice looking angular pattern. Internationally, you will see more use of black on the grille but for the India-spec model Volvo has added a lot more chrome, something that is appreciated by buyers more so in the premium segment. And yes, the grille is bigger as well.

‘Forest Lake’ is one the two new colour options.

The bumpers have also gone in for a refresh and air intakes are bigger too for a sportier appeal. Though the signature ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights haven’t really been tinkered with on the SUV. Tail lights remain the same barring the fact that they’re now darker. 19-inch 5-spoke diamond cut alloys are new as well and there are a few new colour options too including the Forest Lake you see in the pictures and the likeable Mulberry Red seen on the new XC90.

2026 Volvo XC60: Interior & features

SUV gets a new Blonde Nappa leather upholstery option.

Like earlier, the XC60 cabin impresses with its fit and finish along with the high quality of materials used. There are two options you can choose from for the Nappa leather upholstery as well as wood inlays on the dash. The front seats are nice and big and come with a whole lot of features include heating, ventilation, lumbar support as well as back massage. Other prominent features that continue from earlier include a four-zone climate control, a wireless charger and a 1410-watt B&W sound system with 15 new speakers.

A bigger touchscreen is the biggest change in the cabin.

So what’s changed inside the cabin? It is the vertically stacked touchscreen which has grown in size and now stands at 11.2 inches. Due to that, it is not as nicely integrated in the dash as earlier and has become sort of freestanding. It also has a better pixel density and Volvo claims it is almost twice as fast in its response. However navigating your way through the features can be task and can take some time in getting used to. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is still wired but remember this one has built-in Google OS so all the Android apps are already available at your disposal.

2026 Volvo XC60: Dynamics

Drivetrain remains unchanged on the SUV.

While globally the XC60 also gets a plug-in hybrid option, India just gets the mild hybrid model that runs on a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes around 247 bhp and 360 Nm. For better efficiency the SUV also gets 48-volt mild hybrid setup and power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This engine and gearbox combination has worked well for Volvo in the close to a decade’s existence of this second gen of the SUV and there’s no reason why the brand should change it.

All-wheel drive is standard on the XC60.

Ride quality continues to impress and the SUV is able to take on different road conditions with ease. Comfort has been one of the strong points of the SUV and that continues with this facelift. It also handles quite well for its size and body roll isn’t something that bothers you overtly here. Steering is nice and tight and comes with 2 modes to suit the drivers character a bit more. Apart from the standard drive mode, there’s an offroad mode too, this is an AWD after all. However there’s a fair bit of grunt in this engine and some noise does creep into the cabin, which the occupants may not like.

2026 Volvo XC60: Safety

The SUV is ADAS-enabled and gets some key functions

When its a Volvo how can safety be too far away? Apart from 6 airbags you also get hill start assist, hill descent control, heads up display, 360 view and a Tyre pressure monitoring system. The SUV is ADAS enabled too and gets features like Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid and blind spot detection. As a driver the view is quite nice both in the front and rear and self folding headrests in the back row aid in that

2026 Volvo XC60: Verdict

XC60 has been launched in a single, fully-loaded variant.

The XC60 has come to India in a single fully loaded B5 Ultra variant which is priced at Rs. 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom) that makes it good value for money. Subtle yet significant changes have made the SUV more appealing and the good thing is that Volvo hasn’t taken too much time to bring the facelift to India after the SUV made its global debut. The competition is not easy in the form of cars like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, but the Swedish brand has stood out in the past and does stand out now.