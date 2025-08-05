2025 Tata Harrier: Variants Explained
Published on August 5, 2025
Highlights
- Prices for the Harrier range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.70 lakh.
- Gets a seven-inch digital cockpit as standard.
- Adventure trim is now replaced by Adventure X trim.
Tata Motors has rejigged the variant lineup of the Tata Harrier SUV. The main changes to the lineup include the name changes of the variants available, in addition to the shuffling of a few features offered. Here’s the entire list of the new variants of the Tata Harrier, and the list of features offered on each one of them.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Adventure X, Safari Adventure X Plus Launched; Prices Start At Rs 18.99 Lakh
Smart
- 7-inch Digital Cockpit
- R17 Alloy Wheels
- 6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Curtain & Side Airbags)
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Bi-LED Projector Head Lamp
- Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel with Illuminated Logo
- LED Turn Indicators
- Front Position lamp (LED)
- LED Tail Lamps
- Front LED DRLs
- Traction control
- ISOFIX
- Hill Assist (Hill Ascent)
- 2nd Row Seats with 60:40
- Adjustable Headrest for 1st & 2nd Row Seats
- Front Row Cup Holders
- Antiglare IRVM
- ABS with EBD
- Rear Parking Sensor
- 3 Point Seatbelt with Reminder
- Perimetric Alarm System
- 2nd Row AC Vents
- Electric Tailgate Release with Central Locking
- Seat Belt Reminder for Driver and Co-driver
- USB Smart Charger in Console Armrest
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Roll Over Mitigation
- Corner Stability Control
- Brake Disc Wiping
- Panic Brake Alert
- After Impact Braking
Pure X
(Features over Smart)
- Ash Grey Fabric Upholstery
- Voice-Assisted Panoramic Sunroof
- 360-degree HD Surround View System
- Ultra view 10.24-inch HD Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
- Ultra view 10.24-inch HD Digital Cluster
- Cruise Control
- Electrically Adjustable ORVMs with Autofold
- Auto Headlamps
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Front Armrest with Storage
- Push Button Start with Remote Key
- 4 Way Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- 4 Speakers
- Remote Central Locking
- Rear Washer Wiper
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Paddle Shifters (AT)
- Command Shifter (AT)
- 250+ Native Voice Commands
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Smart A-type and C-type Chargers in First & Second Row
- Roof Rails
Pure X Dark
(Features over Pure X)
- R18 Dark Alloy Wheels
- Blackstone Interior Theme
- DARK Badging
Adventure X
(Features over Pure X)
- Onyx Trail Leatherette interiors (AT only)
- Ergo Lux powered Driver Seat
- Multi Drive Modes (City, Sports & Eco)
- Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
- 6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)
- Front 45W C Type Charger Slot and A type Docking Module
- Rear Defogger
- One Touch Auto-up Driver Door Window with Anti Pinch
- Rear Parcel Shelf
- Light in Glove Box & Boot
- Front Seat Back Pockets
Adventure X Dark
(Features over Adventure X)
- R18 Dark Alloy Wheels
- Blackstone Interior Theme
- #DARK Badging
Adventure X+
(Features over Adventure X)
- ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control (AT) and 12 other functionalities
- Trail Hold Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
- Quad Disc Braking
- Advanced Electronic Stability Program ( ESP) with Driver Doze-off Alert
Adventure X+ Dark
(Features over Adventure X +)
- R18 Dark Alloy Wheels
- Blackstone Interior Theme
- #DARK Badging
Fearless X
(Features over Adventure X +)
- Ultra view 12.29-inch HD Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
- 19 JBL Speakers with Subwoofer
- R18 Alloy Wheels
- Ventilated Front Row Seats (Driver & Co-Driver)
- Ergo Lux powered Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome
- Voice-Assisted Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioning
- Winged Comfort Head Rest on 2nd Row Seats
- Front and Rear Connected Lamps
- Sequential Turn Indicators on Front and Rear LED DRL
- Wireless Charger
- Multi Mood Lights on Dashboard
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Smart Key Entry
- 2nd Row Roll-up Sun Blinds
- Auto-Dimming IRVM
- Illuminated Vanity Mirror with Sunvisor for Co-driver
- Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
- Harman AudioworX Enhanced with JBLTM Audio Modes
- Follow Me Headlamps
Fearless X DARK
(Features over Fearless X)
- R19 Dark Alloy Wheels
- Blackstone Interior Theme
- #DARK Badging
Fearless X+
(Features over Fearless X)
- ADAS Level 2 - Advanced Driver Assistance System with 20+ Features
- 10 JBL Speakers with Central Speaker & Subwoofer
- 7 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Side, Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags)
- Gesture Controlled Powered Tailgate
- 4 Way Powered Co-driver Seat
- Connected Vehicle Technology with iRA 2.0
- Alexa Voice Commands with
- Car to Home Functionality
- Voice-Assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood Lighting
- Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Bejeweled Terrain Response Mode Selector with Display
- Welcome & Goodbye Animation on
- Front and Rear LED DRL
- HarmanTM AudioworX Advanced with 13 JBLTM Audio modes
- Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
- Rear Fog lamp
- Front Parking Sensors
- Emergency Call & Breakdown Call Assist
- Hill Descent control
- Front Armrest with Cooled Storage
- Remote AC on/off (AT only)
Fearless X + Dark
(Features over Fearless X +)
- R19 Dark Alloy Wheels
- Blackstone Interior Theme
- DARK Badging
Fearless X+ Stealth
(Features over Fearless X +)
- Matte Stealth Black Exterior Color
- Exclusive Stealth Mascot
- R19 Matte Stealth Black Alloy Wheels
- Carbon Noir Interior Theme
- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS Level 2 +) with 22 Key Features (AT Only)
- Arcade App Store (Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, etc apps)
- Inbuilt Map My India Navigation
- Sliding Arm Rest
- Alexa Home2Car Connectivity
