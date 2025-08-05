2025 Tata Harrier: Variants Explained

Tata Motors has rejigged the variant lineup of the Tata Harrier SUV. The main changes to the lineup include the name changes of the variants available, in addition to the shuffling of a few features offered. Here’s the entire list of the new variants of the Tata Harrier, and the list of features offered on each one of them.

Smart



7-inch Digital Cockpit

R17 Alloy Wheels

6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Curtain & Side Airbags)

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Bi-LED Projector Head Lamp

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel with Illuminated Logo

LED Turn Indicators

Front Position lamp (LED)

LED Tail Lamps

Front LED DRLs

Traction control

ISOFIX

Hill Assist (Hill Ascent)

2nd Row Seats with 60:40

Adjustable Headrest for 1st & 2nd Row Seats

Front Row Cup Holders

Antiglare IRVM

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensor

3 Point Seatbelt with Reminder

Perimetric Alarm System

2nd Row AC Vents

Electric Tailgate Release with Central Locking

Seat Belt Reminder for Driver and Co-driver

USB Smart Charger in Console Armrest

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Roll Over Mitigation

Corner Stability Control

Brake Disc Wiping

Panic Brake Alert

After Impact Braking

Pure X

(Features over Smart)



Ash Grey Fabric Upholstery

Voice-Assisted Panoramic Sunroof

360-degree HD Surround View System

Ultra view 10.24-inch HD Harman Infotainment Touchscreen

Ultra view 10.24-inch HD Digital Cluster

Cruise Control

Electrically Adjustable ORVMs with Autofold

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Wipers

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Front Armrest with Storage

Push Button Start with Remote Key

4 Way Height Adjustable Driver Seat

4 Speakers

Remote Central Locking

Rear Washer Wiper

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Paddle Shifters (AT)

Command Shifter (AT)

250+ Native Voice Commands

Shark Fin Antenna

Smart A-type and C-type Chargers in First & Second Row

Roof Rails



Pure X Dark

(Features over Pure X)



R18 Dark Alloy Wheels

Blackstone Interior Theme

DARK Badging

Adventure X

(Features over Pure X)



Onyx Trail Leatherette interiors (AT only)

Ergo Lux powered Driver Seat

Multi Drive Modes (City, Sports & Eco)

Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)

Front 45W C Type Charger Slot and A type Docking Module

Rear Defogger

One Touch Auto-up Driver Door Window with Anti Pinch

Rear Parcel Shelf

Light in Glove Box & Boot

Front Seat Back Pockets

Adventure X Dark

(Features over Adventure X)



R18 Dark Alloy Wheels

Blackstone Interior Theme

#DARK Badging





Adventure X+

(Features over Adventure X)



ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control (AT) and 12 other functionalities

Trail Hold Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

Quad Disc Braking

Advanced Electronic Stability Program ( ESP) with Driver Doze-off Alert

Adventure X+ Dark

(Features over Adventure X +)



R18 Dark Alloy Wheels

Blackstone Interior Theme

#DARK Badging



Fearless X

(Features over Adventure X +)



Ultra view 12.29-inch HD Harman Infotainment Touchscreen

19 JBL Speakers with Subwoofer

R18 Alloy Wheels

Ventilated Front Row Seats (Driver & Co-Driver)

Ergo Lux powered Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome

Voice-Assisted Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioning

Winged Comfort Head Rest on 2nd Row Seats

Front and Rear Connected Lamps

Sequential Turn Indicators on Front and Rear LED DRL

Wireless Charger

Multi Mood Lights on Dashboard

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Smart Key Entry

2nd Row Roll-up Sun Blinds

Auto-Dimming IRVM

Illuminated Vanity Mirror with Sunvisor for Co-driver

Rear Armrest with Cup Holders

Harman AudioworX Enhanced with JBLTM Audio Modes

Follow Me Headlamps



Fearless X DARK

(Features over Fearless X)



R19 Dark Alloy Wheels

Blackstone Interior Theme

#DARK Badging

Fearless X+

(Features over Fearless X)



ADAS Level 2 - Advanced Driver Assistance System with 20+ Features

10 JBL Speakers with Central Speaker & Subwoofer

7 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Side, Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags)

Gesture Controlled Powered Tailgate

4 Way Powered Co-driver Seat

Connected Vehicle Technology with iRA 2.0

Alexa Voice Commands with

Car to Home Functionality

Voice-Assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood Lighting

Air Purifier with AQI Display

Bejeweled Terrain Response Mode Selector with Display

Welcome & Goodbye Animation on

Front and Rear LED DRL

HarmanTM AudioworX Advanced with 13 JBLTM Audio modes

Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Rear Fog lamp

Front Parking Sensors

Emergency Call & Breakdown Call Assist

Hill Descent control

Front Armrest with Cooled Storage

Remote AC on/off (AT only)



Fearless X + Dark

(Features over Fearless X +)



R19 Dark Alloy Wheels

Blackstone Interior Theme

DARK Badging



Fearless X+ Stealth

(Features over Fearless X +)

