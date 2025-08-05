HomeNews & Reviews
First-Ever Honda Electric Motorcycle To Be Unveiled On September 2

The motorcycle is expected to be based on the EV Fun concept that was showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, Italy
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The performance of the motorcycle will be similar to a mid-sized bike.
  • Expected to feature a fixed battery setup.
  • To be based on the EV Fun concept.

Honda is all set to unveil its first electric motorcycle on September 2. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has also teased the motorcycle, giving us a glimpse of what is to come. The motorcycle is expected to be based on the EV Fun concept that was showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, Italy. The motorcycle is initially expected to go on sale in European countries, and later on, in other countries, which could also include India.


Also Read: Honda N-One e: Revealed As Brand’s Smallest EV Yet; Has Range Of Up To 270 KM

The teaser shows the motorcycle in camouflaged guise being tested. The motorcycle, quite evidently, resembles the EV Fun concept, featuring thin daytime-running lamps up front, which sit above the LED projector headlamp. The camouflaged bike shown in the video also appeared to have a similar silhouette as the concept, featuring bar-end mirrors and a sharp tail section. The video also gives us a look at the digital instrument display of the motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
 First Ever Honda Electric Motorcycle To Be Unveiled On September 2 1

Honda's first electric motorcycle is expected to be based on the EV Fun concept (shown above)

 

During the showcase of the EV Fun concept, the company stated that power output would be comparable to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. Considering that several of Honda’s offerings powered by its 471 cc parallel-twin engine churn out close to 47 bhp and 43 Nm, one can expect the electric motor setup in the motorcycle to produce similar power figures. The electric motorcycle is also expected to feature a fixed battery and support CCS2 fast charging. 


 

