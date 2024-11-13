Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased

At EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy, Honda revealed two new electric motorcycle concepts: the EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept. The EV Fun Concept marks Honda’s entry into the performance-oriented electric motorcycle segment, designed as a sporty, mid-sized model that Honda claims is nearly production-ready. The company plans to introduce this model in Europe by 2025. On the other hand, the Urban Concept is more of a maxi-scooter for which details are scarce.

The EV Fun Concept is a naked sports model with power comparable to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. It’s the first of Honda’s electric sports models to feature a fixed battery. While Honda has yet to disclose specific power details, the EV Fun Concept supports CCS2 fast charging and is equipped with a substantial, non-removable battery that sits in place of a conventional engine. This setup provides the motorcycle with a range exceeding 100 kilometres, according to Honda.

The EV Urban Concept, on the other hand, is Honda’s vision of future urban electric mobility. Though still in early development, the elongated design hints at a style similar to premium electric scooters like the BMW CE 04. Honda describes this concept as representing a focus on functional design, connected technology, and an in-house developed battery pack. Specifics on its powertrain and technical components, however, remain undisclosed. Both these concepts are part of Honda’s plan to introduce 30 new electric two-wheelers by 2030.



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is preparing to enter the electric vehicle market, following its March 2023 EV roadmap. The company’s first electric two-wheeler, anticipated to be an electric scooter, is set to be launched in India on November 27.