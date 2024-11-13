Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 13, 2024
Highlights
- The production version of the EV Fun concept will go on sale globally in 2025.
- The Urban concept is still quite some time away
- Honda targets introducing 30 electric two-wheelers by 2030
At EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy, Honda revealed two new electric motorcycle concepts: the EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept. The EV Fun Concept marks Honda’s entry into the performance-oriented electric motorcycle segment, designed as a sporty, mid-sized model that Honda claims is nearly production-ready. The company plans to introduce this model in Europe by 2025. On the other hand, the Urban Concept is more of a maxi-scooter for which details are scarce.
Also Read: Honda Unveils Electric Compression V3 Engine At EICMA 2024
The EV Fun Concept is a naked sports model with power comparable to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. It’s the first of Honda’s electric sports models to feature a fixed battery. While Honda has yet to disclose specific power details, the EV Fun Concept supports CCS2 fast charging and is equipped with a substantial, non-removable battery that sits in place of a conventional engine. This setup provides the motorcycle with a range exceeding 100 kilometres, according to Honda.
Also Read: Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?
The EV Urban Concept, on the other hand, is Honda’s vision of future urban electric mobility. Though still in early development, the elongated design hints at a style similar to premium electric scooters like the BMW CE 04. Honda describes this concept as representing a focus on functional design, connected technology, and an in-house developed battery pack. Specifics on its powertrain and technical components, however, remain undisclosed. Both these concepts are part of Honda’s plan to introduce 30 new electric two-wheelers by 2030.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is preparing to enter the electric vehicle market, following its March 2023 EV roadmap. The company’s first electric two-wheeler, anticipated to be an electric scooter, is set to be launched in India on November 27.
