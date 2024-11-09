Login
Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?

Honda had previously outlined its electric roadmap along with inaugurating a new EV-dedicated facility in Karnataka earlier this year.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda electric two-wheeler incoming
  • Likely to be an entry-level e-scooter
  • Honda’s E-factory in Karnataka to play a key role

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle (EV) space, following the EV roadmap it outlined in March 2023. On November 27, Honda will launch its first electric two-wheeler in India – expected to be an electric scooter – and the launch invite mentions ‘Watts Ahead’ and a lightning bolt.

 

Also Read: Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India EV Roadmap 5 acf417d3ec

 

Honda’s EV plan – as reported earlier – focuses on three main pillars, referred to as the three ‘E’s. The first, “Platform E,” will serve as a dedicated EV platform designed to support electric two-wheelers with options for both fixed and swappable batteries, powered by Honda’s proprietary Mobile Power Pack e tech. The second pillar, “Workshop E,” aims to enhance the ownership experience by upgrading Honda’s dealerships across India with EV charging infrastructure, battery-swapping stations, and charging equipment.


As part of its long-term electrification goals and the third pillar, the ‘E-Factory’, Honda inaugurated its new Solution R&D Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, through its subsidiary Honda R&D India Pvt. Ltd. earlier this year. This facility will focus on developing electric motorcycles and scooters, aimed at producing 1 million electric two-wheelers annually by 2030.

 

Also Read: Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development

 

Honda EV line up 2022 09 14 T04 22 55 635 Z

 

More information on the upcoming Honda electric two-wheeler, including technical specifications, will be revealed at the November 27 launch event. 

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda Motor Company# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India# Honda Electric Two-Wheeler# Honda Activa Electric# Honda eActiva# Honda electric scooter# Honda electric bike# electric two-wheelers# upcoming electric vehicles# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers
