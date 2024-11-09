Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 9, 2024
Highlights
- Honda electric two-wheeler incoming
- Likely to be an entry-level e-scooter
- Honda’s E-factory in Karnataka to play a key role
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle (EV) space, following the EV roadmap it outlined in March 2023. On November 27, Honda will launch its first electric two-wheeler in India – expected to be an electric scooter – and the launch invite mentions ‘Watts Ahead’ and a lightning bolt.
Honda’s EV plan – as reported earlier – focuses on three main pillars, referred to as the three ‘E’s. The first, “Platform E,” will serve as a dedicated EV platform designed to support electric two-wheelers with options for both fixed and swappable batteries, powered by Honda’s proprietary Mobile Power Pack e tech. The second pillar, “Workshop E,” aims to enhance the ownership experience by upgrading Honda’s dealerships across India with EV charging infrastructure, battery-swapping stations, and charging equipment.
As part of its long-term electrification goals and the third pillar, the ‘E-Factory’, Honda inaugurated its new Solution R&D Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, through its subsidiary Honda R&D India Pvt. Ltd. earlier this year. This facility will focus on developing electric motorcycles and scooters, aimed at producing 1 million electric two-wheelers annually by 2030.
More information on the upcoming Honda electric two-wheeler, including technical specifications, will be revealed at the November 27 launch event.
