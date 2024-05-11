Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development

Honda R&D India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, has inaugurated its new Solution R&D Centre located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new R&D centre will be working towards the development of the brand’s upcoming electric motorcycles and scooters. Honda is all set to introduce its maiden electric two-wheelers for India this year, and the new R&D centre is likely to play a key role in the same.

The Honda R&D centre in Bengaluru works towards building motorcycles and power products. The new Solution R&D Centre will work on accelerating EV development. Honda says the new centre will incorporate advanced mobility technologies, including software and connected services. The brand plans to co-create by adopting technologies and ideas for research and development from other players. It also highlighted how the R&D centre’s geographical location will help the company achieve its electrification ambitions faster.

Honda plans to partner with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products in the long term, it said in a statement. The development of electric motorcycles and scooters is part of Honda’s global electrification strategy, which will see the company bring out more products across different segments. EVs will play a crucial role in the manufacturer achieving its target of achieving carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050.

Bengaluru is home to several Indian EV players, including Ather, Ola, Utraviolette, and more, and has a bustling ecosystem that will come in handy for Honda’s EV aspirations. The company also said that it will work on solving social issues such as carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation under the brand’s ‘Triple Action to Zero 2’ initiative.

Honda is gearing up to introduce a new electric scooter this year, dubbed the Activa Electric. An electric motorcycle is also said to be in the works.

Image 2 is used for representation purposes.