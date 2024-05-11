Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development

Honda’s new R&D centre will be working towards the development of the brand’s upcoming electric motorcycles and scooters.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda has opened a new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development
  • Honda plans to introduce two new EVs in India this year.
  • The R&D centre will also work towards co-creating new technologies for EVs by partnering with different local players.

Honda R&D India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, has inaugurated its new Solution R&D Centre located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new R&D centre will be working towards the development of the brand’s upcoming electric motorcycles and scooters. Honda is all set to introduce its maiden electric two-wheelers for India this year, and the new R&D centre is likely to play a key role in the same. 

 

The Honda R&D centre in Bengaluru works towards building motorcycles and power products. The new Solution R&D Centre will work on accelerating EV development. Honda says the new centre will incorporate advanced mobility technologies, including software and connected services. The brand plans to co-create by adopting technologies and ideas for research and development from other players. It also highlighted how the R&D centre’s geographical location will help the company achieve its electrification ambitions faster.

 

Also Read: Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp

 

Honda

 

Honda plans to partner with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products in the long term, it said in a statement. The development of electric motorcycles and scooters is part of Honda’s global electrification strategy, which will see the company bring out more products across different segments. EVs will play a crucial role in the manufacturer achieving its target of achieving carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050. 

 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India

 

Bengaluru is home to several Indian EV players, including Ather, Ola, Utraviolette, and more, and has a bustling ecosystem that will come in handy for Honda’s EV aspirations. The company also said that it will work on solving social issues such as carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation under the brand’s ‘Triple Action to Zero 2’ initiative. 

 

Honda is gearing up to introduce a new electric scooter this year, dubbed the Activa Electric. An electric motorcycle is also said to be in the works. 

 

Image 2 is used for representation purposes. 

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda Motorcycles# Honda R&D facility# Honda electric bike# Honda electric scooter# Honda electric vehicles# Bengaluru# electric vehicles# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Honda Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Hyundai's new assembly plant in Nepal is also the first vehicle assembly plant in the country. Hyundai Venue will be the first model to be assembled locally.
    Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue
  • Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
    Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • Prices for the two custom accessory packages offered by Maruti Suzuki for the new Swift -- Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster -- start at Rs 29,500.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
  • Bajaj will provide over 1,000 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery to Flipkart over the next two years.
    Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared
  • Carlos Sainz Sr with Nani Roma will be two of the four drivers to represent Ford at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia next year.
    Ford Signs Reigning Champion Carlos Sainz Sr To Lead Its Dakar Rally Program In 2025
  • The petrol Nexon is offered in a new Smart(O) variant while the diesel engine option is now available from the Smart+ trim.
    Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh
  • The Quintessenza concept is powered by a 150-kWh battery and a 580-kW electric powertrain.
    Italdesign Unveils Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck At 2024 Beijing Auto Show
  • The Performance variant of the Tesla Model 3 makes more power than its predecessor, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds
    2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
  • Honda plans to introduce a total of 10 EV models – specifically for China – by 2027, building on the foundation laid by the e:NS1 and e: NP1 models introduced in 2022.
    Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
  • BMW will introduce the updated i4 electric sedan at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, alongside the new MINI Aceman
    2025 BMW i4 Confirmed For Debut at Auto China 2024 Next Week
  • With this announcement, the Hyundai Group has effectively confirmed it intends to use LFP chemistry for its future electric vehicles for the Indian market.
    Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved