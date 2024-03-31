Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India

Honda commenced operations in India with the Activa scooter 23 years ago
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda is the second-largest two-wheeler maker in India after Hero MotoCorp.
  • Honda took 23 years to hit the 6 crore sales mark.
  • Over 50 per cent of the total sales volume is contributed by the Honda Activa.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved a new milestone as its sales crossed the six crore mark. The Japanese two-wheeler commenced operations in India with the Activa scooter 23 years ago. Honda is the second-largest two-wheeler maker in India after Hero MotoCorp and its success is a testament to its popularity. 

 

Also Read: New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738

 

Honda achieved its first sales milestone of 1 crore sales in 2012, 11 years after beginning operations. Volumes reached 2 crores three years later, while the 3 crore sales mark was in 2017. Honda’s popularity soared as well as the popularity of scooters during this period, which led to sales reaching the 4 crore mark in just one year. Since then, the 6 crore sales milestone took six years to achieve, largely due to the slowdown in the two-wheeler in the last few years. 

Commenting on the landmark figure, Tsutsumu Otani, MD, President & CEO - HMSI, said, "We are happy to announce that HMSI is now a family of over 6 crore happy customers. Achieving this sales milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that Indian consumers have placed in the Honda brand. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations and contributing positively to the growth & development of the Indian two-wheeler industry."

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled

 

Speaking about the feat, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing - HMSI, said, “We are thrilled to announce that HMSI has achieved an incredible milestone of 6 crore domestic sales. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch products that resonate with the hearts of Indian consumers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers, partners & stakeholders for their solid support on this incredible journey."

Over 50 per cent of Honda’s two-wheeler sales in India come from the Activa. The company sold over 3 crore Activa scooters in India until June last year since its launch, and the model continues to be the brand’s biggest contributor. Honda has expanded its presence across segments with offerings between 100-1,800 cc. This includes the Honda Shine, Activa, Dio, Shine 125, SP 125, Unicorn 160, Hornet, CB200X, CB350 range, NX500, XL750 Transalp, CBR650RR, Africa Twin, Gold Wing and more. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled

 

Honda will enter the electric mobility segment later this year and is expected to bring an e-scooter and e-motorcycle to the mass market space. More details on Honda’s electrification plan will be available soon. 

# Honda# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda Two Wheeler Sales# Honda Activa# Honda Shine# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
2024 Honda HR-V Facelift Unveiled
2024 Honda HR-V Facelift Unveiled
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved