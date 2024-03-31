Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved a new milestone as its sales crossed the six crore mark. The Japanese two-wheeler commenced operations in India with the Activa scooter 23 years ago. Honda is the second-largest two-wheeler maker in India after Hero MotoCorp and its success is a testament to its popularity.

Honda achieved its first sales milestone of 1 crore sales in 2012, 11 years after beginning operations. Volumes reached 2 crores three years later, while the 3 crore sales mark was in 2017. Honda’s popularity soared as well as the popularity of scooters during this period, which led to sales reaching the 4 crore mark in just one year. Since then, the 6 crore sales milestone took six years to achieve, largely due to the slowdown in the two-wheeler in the last few years.

Commenting on the landmark figure, Tsutsumu Otani, MD, President & CEO - HMSI, said, "We are happy to announce that HMSI is now a family of over 6 crore happy customers. Achieving this sales milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that Indian consumers have placed in the Honda brand. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations and contributing positively to the growth & development of the Indian two-wheeler industry."

Speaking about the feat, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing - HMSI, said, “We are thrilled to announce that HMSI has achieved an incredible milestone of 6 crore domestic sales. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch products that resonate with the hearts of Indian consumers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers, partners & stakeholders for their solid support on this incredible journey."

Over 50 per cent of Honda’s two-wheeler sales in India come from the Activa. The company sold over 3 crore Activa scooters in India until June last year since its launch, and the model continues to be the brand’s biggest contributor. Honda has expanded its presence across segments with offerings between 100-1,800 cc. This includes the Honda Shine, Activa, Dio, Shine 125, SP 125, Unicorn 160, Hornet, CB200X, CB350 range, NX500, XL750 Transalp, CBR650RR, Africa Twin, Gold Wing and more.

Honda will enter the electric mobility segment later this year and is expected to bring an e-scooter and e-motorcycle to the mass market space. More details on Honda’s electrification plan will be available soon.