2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled

Honda has taken the wraps off the 2024 edition of the CBR400R for the Japanese markets. The motorcycle is set for its official launch on March 21 and has received minor design updates around the headlamp by receiving winglets like the flagship CBR1000RR-R. The CBR400R has also received a couple of feature upgrades that include a 5-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console that allows the user to control music apart from answering calls. Furthermore, the motorcycle now comes with traction control, thus adding a level of safety net when riding over low-traction surfaces.

Also Read: Honda NX500 Deliveries Begin In India

Mechanically, the CBR400R remains the same and continues to be powered by a 399cc parallel-twin motor rated to produce 45.4 bhp and 38 Nm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox accompanied by a slip and assist clutch.

Also Read: New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights

Honda will be offering the CBR400R in two liveries, red with white and blue graphics and a matte black option. While Honda currently has no plans of launching the CBR400R in India yet, if introduced, on the competition front, the motorcycle will lock horns with the Yamaha YZF-R3, Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the KTM RC390.