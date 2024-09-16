Login
BMW F 900 GS And F 900 GS Adventure Launched; Prices Start From Rs 13.75 Lakh

With bookings already open, both models will be brought to India via the CBU route
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW F 900 GS launched at Rs 13.75 lakh and F 900 GS Adventure at Rs 14.75 lakh
  • Both motorcycles will be shipped as completely built-up units
  • The engine is a reworked 895 cc parallel-twin unit

BMW Motorrad India has announced the prices of the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure after commencing bookings sometime back for the adventure bikes. The F 900 GS has been priced at Rs 13.75 lakh, while the F 900 GS Adventure carries a sticker tag of Rs 14.75 lakh, both ex-showroom. Both motorcycles will be shipped to India as completely built-up units and will be sold in two colour options each, Passion and GS Trophy for the former, and Blackstorm Metallic and Ride Pro for the latter.
 BMW F900 GS F900 GS Adventure launch carandbike editeed 3

The new BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure feature a refined design emphasising comfort, ergonomics, and riding triangle. The front section, along with the adjacent side fairings, has been made more streamlined, offering a cleaner, more minimalist look. In terms of features, the motorcycles are equipped with a variety of modern rider aids that include multiple riding modes, traction control for enhanced stability, and switchable ABS, which can be adjusted depending on whether the rider is riding on or off-road. The motorcycle also features a large TFT colour instrumentation that is Bluetooth enabled, keyless ignition, and full LED lighting.

 

Also Read: BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy BMW F900 GS F900 GS Adventure launch carandbike editeed 2

The most significant change in the new BMW F 900 GS is its substantial weight reduction. Compared to the F 850 GS, the F 900 GS sheds 14 kilograms, thanks to several updates, including a new chassis, a lighter plastic fuel tank, a revised battery, and the Akrapovic rear muffler. These adjustments contribute to improved handling and overall agility. For the F 900 GS Adventure, the motorcycle comes with an adjustable touring windscreen, an aluminium sump guard, auxiliary lights, and a large 23-litre fuel tank.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24
BMW F900 GS F900 GS Adventure launch carandbike editeed 4

In terms of powertrain, the F 900 GS is equipped with a completely reworked liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The displacement has been increased to 895 cc, allowing the engine to deliver a maximum power output of 105 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, enhancing its performance and making it a well-rounded option for both on-road and off-road adventures.

 

In terms of rivalry, the BMW F 900 GS will compete against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Ducati DesertX, while the F 900 GS Adventure goes up against the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and the Honda XL750 Transalp.

