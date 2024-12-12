Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing

TVS’ upcoming adventure motorcycle has been spotted testing in India. Likely to be called the RTX 300, the bike is expected to go on sale in India sometime next year. The motorcycle will be powered by the company’s new liquid-cooled 300 cc engine, the RT-XD4 300, which was recently unveiled at TVS MotoSoul 2024.

While the motorcycles in the video are heavily camouflaged, a few details are visible in the video. The motorcycle will sport a split headlamp setup and a tall windscreen up front. Other noticeable details include alloy wheels that look similar to the rims on the RTR 310. TVS had announced that its new engine will be offered with throttle-by-wire, hinting that the motorcycle will get features such as traction control and multiple ride modes.

In terms of cycle parts, suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by upside-down forks (USD) up front, and a monoshock at the rear. Fully adjustable suspension is also expected to be on offer as an option, similar to the Apache RTR 310 and RR 310. In terms of braking, the motorcycle will get disc brakes on both ends.

TVS' new in-house developed 300 cc engine was recently unveiled at

TVS MotoSoul 2024

The RT-XD4 300 is TVS’s in-house built liquid-cooled 299.1 cc engine that churns out 34.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. This is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm lower than the peak power figures of the recently updated TVS Apache RR 310. The engine features four valves with dual-overhead cams and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.



