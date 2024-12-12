Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing

The motorcycle, which is expected to be called the RTX 300, will likely be powered by TVS’s new 300 cc engine
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The adventure motorcycle is expected to be called the RTX 300.
  • Expected to be powered by a liquid-cooled 299.1 cc engine.
  • Will likely go on sale sometime next year.

TVS’ upcoming adventure motorcycle has been spotted testing in India.  Likely to be called the RTX 300, the bike is expected to go on sale in India sometime next year. The motorcycle will be powered by the company’s new liquid-cooled 300 cc engine, the RT-XD4 300, which was recently unveiled at TVS MotoSoul 2024. 

 

Also Read: TVS Ronin, RTR 310-Based Custom Motorcycles Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
 

undefined

 

While the motorcycles in the video are heavily camouflaged, a few details are visible in the video. The motorcycle will sport a split headlamp setup and a tall windscreen up front. Other noticeable details include alloy wheels that look similar to the rims on the RTR 310. TVS had announced that its new engine will be offered with throttle-by-wire, hinting that the motorcycle will get features such as traction control and multiple ride modes. 

 

In terms of cycle parts, suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by upside-down forks (USD) up front, and a monoshock at the rear. Fully adjustable suspension is also expected to be on offer as an option, similar to the Apache RTR 310 and RR 310. In terms of braking, the motorcycle will get disc brakes on both ends. 

 

Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
 tvs

TVS' new in-house developed 300 cc engine was recently unveiled at 

TVS MotoSoul 2024

 

The RT-XD4 300 is TVS’s in-house built liquid-cooled 299.1 cc engine that churns out 34.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. This is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm lower than the peak power figures of the recently updated TVS Apache RR 310. The engine features four valves with dual-overhead cams and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch. 


 Source

# TVS Motor Co# TVS MotoSoul# TVS Motor Company# TVS Motorcycles# Adventure Bikes# TVS Adventure bike# TVS new 300 cc engine# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • TVS showcased a range of their custom-built, one-off motorcycles at MotoSoul 2024, which included the Ronin Mizuno, Vortex 310 and Ronin Cafe Racer
    TVS Ronin, RTR 310-Based Custom Motorcycles Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
  • This single-cylinder engine is a new, in-house developed unit by TVS; the company is yet to confirm which motorcycle this powertrain will be rolled out with.
    New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
  • With the Hero Xpulse moving up to a 210 cc mill, the Suzuki V-Strom 160 can be the next capable, versatile and accessible adventure motorcycle for young adventure riders
    Can This Suzuki Be The Next Entry-Level Adventure Motorcycle For India?
  • TVS has upgraded its Apache RTR 160 motorcycle with revised hardware and three new colour schemes.
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • The CFMoto 800MT-X has a few bits in common with the KTM 790 Adventure, as a result of CFMoto’s partnership with KTM
    CFMoto 800MT-X Unveiled At EICMA 2024

Latest News

  • The car will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated EV platform from BMW
    All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
    All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January
  • All-electric compact SUV will make its public debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option
  • The motorcycle, which is expected to be called the RTX 300, will likely be powered by TVS’s new 300 cc engine
    Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing
  • Carmaker says that it has already delivered over 400 units of its flagship MPV within two months of its launch.
    Kia Carnival Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Received Over 3,000 Bookings
  • Essentially a heavily revised version of the older model, here’s a deeper look at all the ways the new Camry is different from the older model
    Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
  • Like it previously did with the City, the older Amaze will be offered at a lower price point than the all-new subcompact sedan.
    Honda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan
  • The Thar Earth edition, launched in February this year, bags the maximum discount.
    Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The ninth-generation Toyota Camry has arrived in India with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Here are a few detailed shots of Toyota’s premium sedan.
    2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved