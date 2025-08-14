HomeNews & Reviews
FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know

Starting August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass will offer private vehicle owners a prepaid toll plan valid across national highways. Here’s what it covers, and what it doesn’t.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Rs 3,000 covers 200 toll trips or 1 year of validity for private vehicles
  • Works only on NHAI/MoRTH-managed highways, not on state roads
  • Available via Rajmarg Yatra app and NHAI websites from August 15

If you regularly drive on national highways in India, you will soon have a new way to manage toll payments. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to roll out the FASTag Annual Pass tomorrow, on August 15, 2025. The prepaid pass was announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in June this year. 

fastag on toll plazas on national highways e9623dfd69 2022 08 24 T09 31 11 786 Z

 

Annual FastTag: Cost and trips 

 

The annual pass is designed to simplify toll payments for private vehicles, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first – for a fee of Rs 3,000. The idea is to streamline toll collection and offer more predictability for highway users, particularly those who commute often or take long road trips. Once purchased, the pass eliminates the need to recharge your FASTag for each trip, as long as you’re within the usage limits. 
 

Annual FastTag: Who needs it?

 

That said, it’s important to understand who this pass is meant for. It’s strictly available for private, non-commercial passenger vehicles. The FASTag linked to the vehicle must be associated with a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). FASTags linked only to chassis numbers won’t be eligible, and using the pass on a commercial vehicle may result in its cancellation. 

 

Annual FastTag: Does it work for all highways? 

  

In terms of where it works, the pass is only valid on national highways and expressways managed by NHAI or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). It does not apply to state highways or roads maintained by state governments or private operators. This means routes like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway or Agra-Lucknow Expressway will still charge regular tolls, even if you have the annual pass. 

 

Annual FastTag: How to purchase

  

You can purchase the pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app (iOS and Android) or on the official NHAI and MoRTH websites. After verifying your vehicle and FASTag details and making the Rs 3,000 payment online, your pass should be active within a few hours. A confirmation message will notify you once it’s ready. 

 

Annual FastTag: How does it work?

  

Each time your car passes through a toll gate, it usually counts as one trip. On some highways where there are toll gates only at the beginning and end, your entire journey from start to finish is counted as a single trip. But on other roads with toll booths along the way, every time you pass through a gate, it’s counted separately. So, if you drive to a place and return the same way, it will naturally count as two trips: one for going and one for coming back. 

 

Annual FastTag: What happens after exhaustion of the plan

  

Once you hit either 200 trips or 12 months, whichever comes first, your pass expires automatically and your FASTag switches back to normal pay-as-you-go mode. There’s no refund if you don’t use all 200 trips, and the pass can’t be transferred to another vehicle. 

  

While it may not be the right fit for everyone, the FASTag Annual Pass could be a practical, cost-effective solution for regular highway travellers who want one less thing to worry about. 

