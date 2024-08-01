Login
New FASTag Regulations Introduced; Replacement Of Tags After 5 Years Now Mandatory

The new rules are mainly applicable for users who were issued FASTags over three years ago, and service providers
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • FASTags that were issued between three and five years ago will need to be updated with KYC details.
  • FASTags issued over five years ago will need to be fully replaced.
  • It is now mandatory for service providers to update their database.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a new set of rules for users of FASTags, effective from today, August 1. The new rules are mainly applicable to users who were issued FASTags over three years ago, along with FASTag service providers. Failing to comply with these rules could result in the blacklisting of the FASTag. 

 

Also ReadGovernment Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
 3cmc145 fastag 650x400 31 December 20 2022 08 24 T09 31 22 097 Z

FasTags issued over five years ago will soon be declared invalid

 

According to the new guidelines, users who hold FASTags issued between three and five years ago will need to update their Know-Your-Customer (KYC) details online by October 31. Aside from this, FASTags that were issued more than five years ago will need to be completely replaced, as the older FASTag accounts will be declared invalid. It is also now mandatory to link vehicle details such as the registration and chassis numbers with the FASTag. 

 

Also ReadPayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
 e84d3a9 toll plaza 650 650x400 08 November 20

Last month, the NHAI issued new guidelines, mandating that FASTags need to be affixed to the front windshield

 

Additionally, the new regulations also make it mandatory for FASTag service providers to update their databases, along with uploading front and side photos of the vehicle and making sure that the FASTags are linked to a mobile number.

 

Also Read: FASTag Not Fixed On Your Windscreen? You Could Be Charged Double Toll
 

Last month, the NHAI issued new guidelines, mandating that FASTags need to be affixed to the front windshield. Vehicles that don’t have the FASTags stuck on the windshield will have to risk paying double the toll, and could also risk having their FASTags being blacklisted. The statement also said that CCTV footage with the vehicle registration number on display will be recorded of vehicles without FASTags fixed on the windshield at toll plazas for record-keeping purposes.

# FASTag# FASTag Toll# FASTag Holders# FASTag New Rules# New FASTag Regulations# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

