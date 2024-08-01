New FASTag Regulations Introduced; Replacement Of Tags After 5 Years Now Mandatory

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a new set of rules for users of FASTags, effective from today, August 1. The new rules are mainly applicable to users who were issued FASTags over three years ago, along with FASTag service providers. Failing to comply with these rules could result in the blacklisting of the FASTag.

FasTags issued over five years ago will soon be declared invalid

According to the new guidelines, users who hold FASTags issued between three and five years ago will need to update their Know-Your-Customer (KYC) details online by October 31. Aside from this, FASTags that were issued more than five years ago will need to be completely replaced, as the older FASTag accounts will be declared invalid. It is also now mandatory to link vehicle details such as the registration and chassis numbers with the FASTag.

Additionally, the new regulations also make it mandatory for FASTag service providers to update their databases, along with uploading front and side photos of the vehicle and making sure that the FASTags are linked to a mobile number.

Last month, the NHAI issued new guidelines, mandating that FASTags need to be affixed to the front windshield. Vehicles that don’t have the FASTags stuck on the windshield will have to risk paying double the toll, and could also risk having their FASTags being blacklisted. The statement also said that CCTV footage with the vehicle registration number on display will be recorded of vehicles without FASTags fixed on the windshield at toll plazas for record-keeping purposes.