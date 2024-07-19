FASTag Not Fixed On Your Windscreen? You Could Be Charged Double Toll

The National Highway Authority of India has issued new guidelines for paying tolls on national highways. As per the latest guidelines, all vehicles must have the valid FASTag affixed to the front windshield or risk paying double the toll at highway toll plazas. The new measure is aimed at helping to hasten the toll collection process as well as deter users from deliberately not fixing the FASTag to their car.



As per a statement, the new standard operating procedures have been issued to all toll collection agencies and all toll plazas will display a warning informing users of the penalty. The statement also said that CCTV footage with the vehicle registration number on display will be recorded of vehicles without FASTags fixed on the windshield at toll plazas for record-keeping purposes. The FASTags will also be liable to be blacklisted.



NHAI said that it has also directed all FASTag issuing banks to ensure the FASTag is affixed to the assigned vehicle at the time of issuance from any point of sale centre.



FASTags are a mandatory fitment on all passenger vehicles since February 15, 2021 and is the primary source of toll collection on highways. Vehicles without valid FASTags or users paying in cash are required to shell out double the toll charges at all toll plazas. All new vehicles today come fitted with FASTags from the dealerships while owners of older vehicles can purchase FASTags from a list of 39 registered financial institutions including most major banks.