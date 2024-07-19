Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Porsche Macan ElectricHyundai ExterAudi Q5BYD Atto 3 EVSkoda New Kodiaq
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024MINI Countryman EToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesForce Motors New Gurkha
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Triumph Speed 400Harley-Davidson X440Hero Mavrick 440Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricHonda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

FASTag Not Fixed On Your Windscreen? You Could Be Charged Double Toll

The National Highway Authority of India has issued guidelines to charge twice the toll from vehicles which do not have the FASTag affixed to the windshield.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • NHAI mandates fitment of FASTags to vehicle's front windshield
  • Vehicles with non-affixed FASTags liable to pay double toll
  • Non-affixed FASTags also liable to be blacklisted

The National Highway Authority of India has issued new guidelines for paying tolls on national highways. As per the latest guidelines, all vehicles must have the valid FASTag affixed to the front windshield or risk paying double the toll at highway toll plazas. The new measure is aimed at helping to hasten the toll collection process as well as deter users from deliberately not fixing the FASTag to their car.
 

Also read: PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
 

3cmc145 fastag 650x400 31 December 20 2022 08 24 T09 31 22 097 Z

As per a statement, the new standard operating procedures have been issued to all toll collection agencies and all toll plazas will display a warning informing users of the penalty. The statement also said that CCTV footage with the vehicle registration number on display will be recorded of vehicles without FASTags fixed on the windshield at toll plazas for record-keeping purposes. The FASTags will also be liable to be blacklisted.
 

Also read: Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
 

NHAI said that it has also directed all FASTag issuing banks to ensure the FASTag is affixed to the assigned vehicle at the time of issuance from any point of sale centre.
 

e84d3a9 toll plaza 650 650x400 08 November 20

FASTags are a mandatory fitment on all passenger vehicles since February 15, 2021 and is the primary source of toll collection on highways. Vehicles without valid FASTags or users paying in cash are required to shell out double the toll charges at all toll plazas. All new vehicles today come fitted with FASTags from the dealerships while owners of older vehicles can purchase FASTags from a list of 39 registered financial institutions including most major banks.

# NHAI# NHAI Tolls# NHAI Toll Plaza# NHAI News# National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)# FASTag Toll# FASTag# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Fastags issued by the Paytm Payments Bank cannot be recharged from March 15, 2024.
    Have a Paytm Fastag On Your Car? Here Is The Easiest Way To Deactivate It
  • The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
    PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
  • The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.
    GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
  • The Delhi High Court sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Centre to a plea challenging the rule making it compulsory for vehicles without FASTag to pay double the the toll tax.
    HC Asks NHAI To Respond To Plea Challenging Collection Of Double Toll Tax From Vehicles Without FASTag
  • The multi-level carpark has a dedicated entry and exit gate at parking level P5 where owners can pay the parking charge via the vehicle’s FasTag
    Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 Now Supports FasTag-Based Parking Charge Collection

Latest News

  • New spy images of the upcoming Xpulse 210 revealed more details of the motorcycle
    Upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Yet Again
  • The brand’s two-wheeler offering, comprising motorcycles ranging from 100 cc to 400 cc, can now be booked via Flipkart.
    Bajaj Motorcycles Now On Sale On Flipkart
  • Even in production form, Tata’s first coupe-SUV appears to have carried over most of the design and styling cues seen on the original concept unveiled all the way back in 2022.
    Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch
  • The National Highway Authority of India has issued guidelines to charge twice the toll from vehicles which do not have the FASTag affixed to the windshield.
    FASTag Not Fixed On Your Windscreen? You Could Be Charged Double Toll
  • Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 to take on other roadsters in the sub-450cc segment. Here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 10 Stats Of RE's Speed 400 Fighter
  • The GTS is the second variant of the new Panamera range to go on sale in India after the base Panamera.
    New Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
  • The Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option
    Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive New Colour Schemes
  • The Suzuki Avenis 125 gets new colour options and graphics while retaining the same engine and hardware
    Suzuki Avenis 125 Gets New Colour Options
  • The Basalt is the final vehicle under Citroen’s C-Cubed program, that was earlier shown as a pre-production concept
    Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debut Confirmed For August 2
  • TVS Motor Company owned Norton Motorcycles to receive funding of 200 million pounds towards new product development, research and development, facilities and world-class quality engineering
    Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • FASTag Not Fixed On Your Windscreen? You Could Be Charged Double Toll
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved