Have a Paytm Fastag On Your Car? Here Is The Easiest Way To Deactivate It
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 22, 2024
Highlights
- Users of Paytm Payments Bank-issued Fastags will need to buy a new Fastag or port the existing one.
- Paytm app doesn’t offer a clear option to close Fastag, but calling customer care provides a quicker solution.
- Paytm will issue refunds within 7-10 days.
With Paytm Payments Bank’s (PPBL) operations being restricted by the Reserve Bank of India following the detection of irregularities, most of its payments operations will soon be rendered unusable. This will specifically affect the Fastags issued by PBBL, as vehicle owners will not be able to recharge it any longer. This means you will need to buy a new Fastag from another issuing bank or port your existing Paytm Fastag, before March 15, 2024.
Porting a Fastag will require you to ‘call’ the new issuing bank and go through the formalities of furnishing data after which your existing Fastag can be linked by them. All future recharges will need to be made through the new issuing bank.
Also Read: Paytm Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
Another option is to close your Paytm Fastag and get a refund of the Fastag deposit. While there is no clear option to do that through the Paytm app directly, here is a quicker way to do it.
Users of Paytm-issued Fastags will no longer be able to recharge them.
First, call the Paytm Fastag customer care number 1800-120-4210. Go through the IVR menu by selecting language, then select ‘Fastag’, followed by ‘close’ Fastag on the automated voice system. It will send a link as an SMS to your registered mobile number. Click on the link, and it opens the Paytm app (you should have the app installed on the phone with credentials logged in) where it shows all your registered vehicle details having a Paytm fastag.
Click on the vehicle number and select the option to ‘Close Fastag’. This will be followed by a pop-up message that reads “Your refund has been initiated”. You will receive an SMS from Paytm Bank confirming the refund will be executed within 7-10 days although it is not clear if it goes to your original payment source or the Paytm wallet. If it goes to the latter, you can go to the app and transfer it to your bank.
The Paytm website says that a message confirming refund will be sent to customers once the refund is completed. If it is sent to your Paytm wallet, the same can be transferred to your linked bank account via the Paytm app.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16974 second ago
The new plant will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and will entail an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore
-6203 second ago
The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.
-5207 second ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
1 minute ago
The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.
6 minutes ago
Production of the Yamaha R1 and R1M are expected to be stopped as reported in the UK media.
1 hour ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.
2 hours ago
The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year
2 hours ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440
21 hours ago
He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman
21 hours ago
The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.
5 days ago
The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
1 year ago
The Delhi High Court sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Centre to a plea challenging the rule making it compulsory for vehicles without FASTag to pay double the the toll tax.
1 year ago
The multi-level carpark has a dedicated entry and exit gate at parking level P5 where owners can pay the parking charge via the vehicle’s FasTag
1 year ago
Indian police briefly detained Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the fintech firm Paytm in New Delhi
2 years ago
The long, never-ending queue is one of the most annoying things about crossing toll plazas. Thanks to FASTag, that won't happen again!