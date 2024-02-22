Login

Have a Paytm Fastag On Your Car? Here Is The Easiest Way To Deactivate It

Fastags issued by the Paytm Payments Bank cannot be recharged from March 15, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Users of Paytm Payments Bank-issued Fastags will need to buy a new Fastag or port the existing one.
  • Paytm app doesn’t offer a clear option to close Fastag, but calling customer care provides a quicker solution.
  • Paytm will issue refunds within 7-10 days.

With Paytm Payments Bank’s (PPBL) operations being restricted by the Reserve Bank of India following the detection of irregularities, most of its payments operations will soon be rendered unusable. This will specifically affect the Fastags issued by PBBL, as vehicle owners will not be able to recharge it any longer. This means you will need to buy a new Fastag from another issuing bank or port your existing Paytm Fastag, before March 15, 2024.


Porting a Fastag will require you to ‘call’ the new issuing bank and go through the formalities of furnishing data after which your existing Fastag can be linked by them. All future recharges will need to be made through the new issuing bank. 

 

Also Read: Paytm Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks


Another option is to close your Paytm Fastag and get a refund of the Fastag deposit. While there is no clear option to do that through the Paytm app directly, here is a quicker way to do it.

 

Users of Paytm-issued Fastags will no longer be able to recharge them.


First, call the Paytm Fastag customer care number 1800-120-4210. Go through the IVR menu by selecting language, then select ‘Fastag’, followed by ‘close’ Fastag on the automated voice system. It will send a link as an SMS to your registered mobile number. Click on the link, and it opens the Paytm app (you should have the app installed on the phone with credentials logged in) where it shows all your registered vehicle details having a Paytm fastag. 


Click on the vehicle number and select the option to ‘Close Fastag’. This will be followed by a pop-up message that reads “Your refund has been initiated”. You will receive an SMS from Paytm Bank confirming the refund will be executed within 7-10 days although it is not clear if it goes to your original payment source or the Paytm wallet. If it goes to the latter, you can go to the app and transfer it to your bank. 

 

The Paytm website says that a message confirming refund will be sent to customers once the refund is completed. If it is sent to your Paytm wallet, the same can be transferred to your linked bank account via the Paytm app.

# Paytm# Paytm Fastag# Fastag# Fastags# PBBL# Paytm Payments Bank# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.65 Lakh
₹ 5,935/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

VinFast To Commence Construction Of EV Manufacturing Plant In India On February 25
VinFast To Commence Construction Of EV Manufacturing Plant In India On February 25
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16974 second ago

The new plant will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and will entail an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore

Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India
Toyota Innova Hycross Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6203 second ago

The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-5207 second ago

The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India: Here's Why
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 minute ago

The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.

Will The Yamaha R1 & R1M Be Discontinued Globally?
Will The Yamaha R1 & R1M Be Discontinued Globally?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 minutes ago

Production of the Yamaha R1 and R1M are expected to be stopped as reported in the UK media.

Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.

2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled
2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year

Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440

Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.

HC Asks NHAI To Respond To Plea Challenging Collection Of Double Toll Tax From Vehicles Without FASTag
HC Asks NHAI To Respond To Plea Challenging Collection Of Double Toll Tax From Vehicles Without FASTag
c&b icon By Press Trust of India
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Centre to a plea challenging the rule making it compulsory for vehicles without FASTag to pay double the the toll tax.

Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 Now Supports FasTag-Based Parking Charge Collection
Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 Now Supports FasTag-Based Parking Charge Collection
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The multi-level carpark has a dedicated entry and exit gate at parking level P5 where owners can pay the parking charge via the vehicle’s FasTag

India's Paytm Chief Detained Briefly For Negligent Driving: Reports
India's Paytm Chief Detained Briefly For Negligent Driving: Reports
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Indian police briefly detained Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the fintech firm Paytm in New Delhi

Everything You Need To Know About FASTag
Everything You Need To Know About FASTag
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The long, never-ending queue is one of the most annoying things about crossing toll plazas. Thanks to FASTag, that won't happen again!

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Have a Paytm Fastag On Your Car? Here Is The Easiest Way To Deactivate It
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved