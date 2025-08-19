HomeNews & Reviews
Interview: Manik Nangia on KTM’s Service On Wheels Program

We have a chat with Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Bajaj Auto, on the KTM Pro-XP riding program and new Service On Wheels initiative
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM India does approximately 1,800 to 2,000 rides every year
  • The brand has Academies and Experiences programs to take you from beginner to expert level
  • ‘I think our customers imagination is far higher than ours’, said Nangia

We had a quick chat with Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking at Bajaj Auto, on the latest initiatives and developments that have been implemented through KTM India for motorcyclists riding to the mountains, especially those enrolling for the renowned Manali – Keylong – Jispa - Sarchu route, further expanding the brand’s service support network. Excerpts from our conversation:

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review

KTM Service on wheels initiative carandbike edited 3

Janak Sorap: The KTM Pro-XP riding program was introduced in September 2021, which is close to four years of curated rides on different environments – Trail, Tarmac, and Track. What are the learnings that KTM as a brand has gained with this program? Also, what are the main highlights that participants tend to speak about compared to the other ride programs if they have attended?

 

Manik Nangia: The Indian motorcycle segment in the overall motorcycle industry is growing twice the pace of the OEM industry. The growth is evident across the country, predominantly focussed around metro and large cities. But the fact is that with affluence and with the discerning customer choices, more and more customers are looking at what we call, the premium end of the spectrum. So, at Pro-Biking Bajaj Auto, you know that we also represent two brands, KTM and Triumph, we're growing twice or two and a half times that of the industry in this segment. 

 

I think more and more people are learning to accept the fact that being out on the open road being closer to nature is a much better alternative to Netflixing at home. It is much required, I would say. Going back to how it was before. We have these riding community programs across the range. There are programs for absolute beginners, which we call the Adventure Academy. How to navigate different terrains with an capable motorcycle is art by itself. To get the best out of your motorcycle, you have to be coached by professionals. Then we have Adventure Trails for those who have graduated from Adventure Academies, where we have trails, where we take participants on specifically marked trails across various geographical regions. Some of them are day trails, some of them are overnighters because they require you to spend some time there, and then some like Leh-Ladakh tours which are eight to ten days because there's a whole lot of riding involved. 

 

Also Read: 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled

KTM Service on wheels initiative carandbike edited 2

JS: KTM has introduced a new Service Van initiative for XP-Pro rides. Can you tell about the importance of this initiative. Is the Service Van initiative limited only to Ladakh tour and trail events or are there thoughts to having it for other challenging rides as well? And is this initiative backed by feedback from participants or is it something that has been in the pipeline all this while?

 

MN: It has come as feedback from of our customers, and let me tell you one thing, we take pride in ourselves at Bajaj Pro-Biking where we listen to our customers very carefully. I think our customers are so passionate that there’s loads of virtue in listening to what our customers are saying, because it's their brand as much as ours. So, one of the things that one of our riders who went to Ladakh said ‘We need to see you more during that arduous ride’, and we asked, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we don't know any KTM motorcycles breaking down.’ In fact, you could argue that this is the most capable adventure motorcycle in this country today in its range. And they said, ‘No, no… it may not break down, but there is still a lot of reassurance when we see the KTM brand on the van.’ And so, we said, ‘All right, here you go.’

 

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

KTM Service on wheels initiative carandbike edited 1

So, on the mobile van, we have a fully operational service station, almost as capable, if not more, as any other service station with a crew of three, which includes a mechanic and a supervisor, etc. Equipped with all the requisite spares, chances are you'll never need it, but it definitely brings a smile to your face to see your favourite brand along the way. And just in case, if somebody were to need any assistance, we'll be there. So that is the story of the van.

KTM Service on wheels initiative carandbike edited 5

JS: How many rides or tours are usually conducted in a year, given the different format of the events? Also, how much has the program contributed towards building the KTM community of bikers, enthusiasts, and explorers?

 

MN: So, between these Urban Escape rides, which are the morning rides that we carry out across the country, we do approximately 1,800 to 2,000 of these rides every year, and we have managed to touch between 20,000 to 25,000 customers. An interesting part about our programs that you don't have to be a customer to join these rides. You could be considering which motorcycle to buy, and we are absolutely happy to let you in. With us on a ride, one understands the world of motorcycling and how exciting can it be, are some of the differentiating factors of KTM XP-Pro riding program.

 

It is the experiences and the stories that your friends will tell you, which will compel you to go out for a ride. So, the very essential part of our presence is to be able to leave memorable experiences with our customers. Because in our view, that's the only thing that works, our job is to expand the culture of motorcycles, introduce new people to this craft, to this sport. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It Gets

KTM 390 Enduro R 42

JS: With the KTM 390 Enduro R launched and SMC R on its way, is the ride curriculum expected to expand to accommodate the new category of riders? If yes, can you provide some insight on what is in store?

 

MN: Surely. There is a spectrum of motorsports that starts from soft off-roading, goes to proper adventure motorcycles, migrates to motocross kind of events with severe terrain, and then it goes to international sport level of off-roading. Not only do we have the products to secure each of these, but we also have academies and experiences that take you from beginner skill level to top skill level. Now, nobody can start from max level, but it is our endeavour to start and provide these experiences for motorcyclists to get to the top. Starting from level one, and to have products complementing each of these key levels, we can truly be across the spectrums of motorcycling as a sport.

KTM Service on wheels initiative carandbike edited 4

JS: Are there any plans of having international rides into our neighbouring countries as an extension of KTM XP-Pro ride program?

 

MN: Nepal, we have already done. I think our customers imagination is far higher than ours. We will be happy to be led by our customers, if sufficient of them want to go to Bhutan, or to any other country. We'll be happy to even facilitate people from India to join some of these large academies and rides and trails that happen abroad. Our job is to, like I said, boost the culture of serious motorcycling. And we'll do anything that we needs to be done to connect our customers with more of such experiences.

 

As of now, there are no specific qualifiers program for getting into any of the international events, but that does not mean that we can't put something together in later this year. We have sent some people to the Adventure Rally, that KTM organises internationally. But what I'm saying that just because we haven't done it up until now, does not mean we won't do it. If sufficient number of our customers come to us, why not? We are very close-knit community. Our customers are so passionate about our motorcycles that sometimes I feel that they are more passionate than we are sitting here. So, I mean, I'm very happy to be led by what the customers tell.

# KTM XP-Pro rides# KTM service van# KTM Service on wheels# KTM Bikes# KTM# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Enduro# KTM 390 SMC R Spied# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

