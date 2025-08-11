HomeNews & Reviews
KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

The KTM 160 Duke is now the entry-level model in the KTM Duke family and sits below the KTM 200 Duke.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New entry-level KTM Duke launched
  • KTM 160 Duke with 18.7 bhp, 15,5 Nm introduced
  • KTM 160 Duke will sit below the 200 in the Duke family

KTM India has launched its entry-level model, the all-new KTM 160 Duke, at Rs. 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new 160 Duke is now the entry-level model in the Duke family, after the KTM 125 Duke was discontinued earlier this year. Based on the first-generation platform of the Duke family which included the KTM 200 Duke and KTM 125 Duke, the new KTM 160 Duke is built around an all-new 160 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a bore of 66 mm and same stroke of 48 mm as the KTM 125 Duke.

 

2025 KTM 160 Duke m2

The 164.2 cc SOHC engine puts out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, and the throttle is ride-by-wire, with dual-channel ABS with supermoto ABS, with ABS switchable on the rear wheel. Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. Like the rest of the Duke family, the KTM 160 Duke uses a steel trellis frame with WP Apex upside down front fork with a hollow axle and a WP monoshock rear suspension. 

 

2025 KTM 160 Duke m1

Design-wise, the new KTM 160 Duke has a similar design language like the KTM 200 Duke. Lighting is full-LED, and it uses a 5-inch LCD instrument console, which gets smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call/music controls. According to KTM, the new 160 Duke is targeted at young riders in the 18-24 years age bracket, and will also address other riders upgrading from smaller machines. 

 

2025 KTM 160 Duke m8

The new KTM 160 Duke is priced at Rs. 1,84,998 (Ex-showroom) and is available in Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue & Silver Metallic Matte. Booking are currently open and deliveries are expected to being across the KTM network in India. In terms of rivals, the KTM 160 Duke goes up against the likes of the Yamaha MT-15 and the Honda Hornet 2.0. In the next few weeks, a full-faired KTM RC 160 is also expected to be launched in India.

