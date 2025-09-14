HomeNews & Reviews
KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures

The 160 Duke is KTM’s entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Slots below the 200 Duke in the lineup
  • Prices will go down post September 22
  • Gets a 18.7 bhp 164.2 cc mill

KTM India recently launched the 160 Duke in the country at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 160 Duke is now the entry-level model in the Duke family, after the KTM 125 Duke was discontinued earlier this year. Let’s take a closer look at the most powerful 160 cc offering in the Indian market, currently.  

 

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
 

KTM Duke 160 19

The KTM 160 Duke looks like the KTM 200 Duke, and that is primarily because both share the same platform. Thereby, the hardware components are the same.  

KTM Duke 160 9

The overall design of the baby Duke is very sharp and sporty, and as KTM says, targeted at young riders in the 18-24 years age bracket, and will also address other riders upgrading from smaller machines.

KTM Duke 160 5

The 160 Duke is offered with the colour options: Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue & Silver Metallic Matte.

KTM Duke 160 15

Based on the first-generation platform of the Duke family, which included the KTM 200 Duke and KTM 125 Duke, the new KTM 160 Duke is built around an all-new 160 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review

 

KTM Duke 160 1

The 164.2 cc SOHC engine puts out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, while the engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM Duke 160 12

The throttle is ride-by-wire, with dual-channel ABS with supermoto ABS, with ABS switchable on the rear wheel. 

KTM Duke 160 6

In terms of features, the bike gets a five-inch LCD with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Lighting is full LED across the board. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Review

KTM Duke 160 14

Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc.

KTM Duke 160 13

The 160 Duke has a kerb weight of 147 kg, a seat height of 815 mm, and ground clearance of 174 mm, while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 10.1 litres.  

KTM Duke 160 21

Like the rest of the Duke family, the KTM 160 Duke sits on a steel trellis frame with WP Apex upside-down front fork and a WP monoshock rear suspension. 

ktm 160 duke vs yamaha mt 15 specifications features prices compared 1

The entry-level KTM model goes up against the Yamaha MT-15. To know how it fares against the Yamaha, tap here.   
 
 

Related Articles

  • The baby Duke is ready to throw its hat into the ring against the MT-15, which flaunts the R15’s engine. How do the two stack up on paper? Let's find out.
    KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The KTM 160 Duke is now the entry-level model in the KTM Duke family and sits below the KTM 200 Duke.
    KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
  • The 160 Duke will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • KTM resumes full-scale production in Mattighofen following dual shutdowns and Bajaj bailout
    KTM Resumes Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen
  • The updated 390 Adventure X gets cruise control, rides modes and more.
    Updated KTM 390 Adventure X Launched At Rs 3.03 Lakh

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
  • The C 400 GT runs on a 350cc engine, just enough to qualify for the lower GST bracket.
    GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh
  • Honda recalls Africa Twin motorcycles made between 2019-2025 in India. Free part replacements start January 2026 at BigWing dealerships.
    Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue
  • BMW India has reduced prices across its ICE and hybrid range post-GST revision.
    GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh
  • Fourth-gen Octavia RS arrives in India in facelifted guise and will come with a 261 bhp, 2.0-litre TSI engine under the bonnet.
    New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025
  • The C-Class EV will share its underpinnings and tech with the new GLC EV.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut
  • Maharashtra plans to strictly enforce the “No PUC, No Fuel” policy, using CCTV scans at petrol pumps to ensure vehicles have valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
    ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy In Maharashtra Soon: State Transport Minister
  • The Road Accidents In India 2023 report also revealed that overspeeding remained a leading cause of accidents in the country with a majority of vehicles involved being less than 10 years old.
    Two-Wheelers Remain Most Vulnerable Road Users, Also Leading Cause Of Fatal Accidents In 2023
  • The Katana was launched in India in July 2022 and was priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Suzuki Katana Discontinued In India
  • Honda has reduced prices across its two-wheeler range up to 350cc, following the GST rate cut from 28 to 18 per cent on eligible models.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887

