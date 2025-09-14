KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures

KTM India recently launched the 160 Duke in the country at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 160 Duke is now the entry-level model in the Duke family, after the KTM 125 Duke was discontinued earlier this year. Let’s take a closer look at the most powerful 160 cc offering in the Indian market, currently.

The KTM 160 Duke looks like the KTM 200 Duke, and that is primarily because both share the same platform. Thereby, the hardware components are the same.

The overall design of the baby Duke is very sharp and sporty, and as KTM says, targeted at young riders in the 18-24 years age bracket, and will also address other riders upgrading from smaller machines.

The 160 Duke is offered with the colour options: Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue & Silver Metallic Matte.

Based on the first-generation platform of the Duke family, which included the KTM 200 Duke and KTM 125 Duke, the new KTM 160 Duke is built around an all-new 160 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

The 164.2 cc SOHC engine puts out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, while the engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The throttle is ride-by-wire, with dual-channel ABS with supermoto ABS, with ABS switchable on the rear wheel.

In terms of features, the bike gets a five-inch LCD with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Lighting is full LED across the board.

Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc.

The 160 Duke has a kerb weight of 147 kg, a seat height of 815 mm, and ground clearance of 174 mm, while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 10.1 litres.

Like the rest of the Duke family, the KTM 160 Duke sits on a steel trellis frame with WP Apex upside-down front fork and a WP monoshock rear suspension.

The entry-level KTM model goes up against the Yamaha MT-15. To know how it fares against the Yamaha, tap here.



