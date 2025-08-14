KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

KTM India recently launched the 160 Duke in the country at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level KTM model primarily goes up against the Yamaha MT-15, which was also recently updated. The MT-15 has been a strong player in the 150-160cc street naked segment, built around the liquid-cooled engine first seen on the R15. In this piece, we take a closer look at the new kid on the block to see how it compares to its chief rival.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

The 160 Duke makes 0.64 bhp more than the MT-15.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Specification Check

KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 Engine 164.2 cc liquid cooled single 155 cc liquid cooled single Max Power 18.74 bhp @ 9500 rpm 18.10 bhp @ 10000 rpm Peak Torque 15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm 14.1 Nm @7500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed



The KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 both target riders looking for an entry-level sporty motorcycle. Both bikes feature a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, although the KTM comes with a slightly bigger 164.2 cc engine, producing 18.74 bhp at 9,500 rpm. Meanwhile, Yamaha’s 155 cc engine punches out a close 18.10 bhp but at a higher 10,000 rpm.

When it comes to torque, the KTM again leads with 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, compared to the MT-15’s 14.1 Nm at the same rpm. Both bikes feature a 6-speed gearbox. While the KTM offers a bit more grunt at lower revs, the Yamaha revs higher to reach its peak power.

Also Read: Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Specifications Compared

The Yamaha MT-15 is 6 kg lighter than the KTM 160 Duke.



KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Dimensions and Weight

KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 Kerb Weight 147 141 kg Seat Height 815 mm 810 mm Fuel Tank 10.1 litres 10 litres Wheelbase 1,357 mm 1,325 mm Ground Clearance 174 mm 170 mm

The KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 differ in dimensions and weight, which can influence comfort and handling. The KTM is a bit heavier, tipping the scales at 147 kg compared to the Yamaha’s 141 kg kerb. Seat height is close, with the KTM at 815 mm and the MT-15 just slightly lower at 810 mm, making both bikes fairly accessible for most riders.



Fuel tank capacity is nearly the same, 10.1 litres on the KTM versus 10 litres on the Yamaha. The KTM has a longer wheelbase by about 30 mm, measuring 1,357 mm compared to the MT-15’s 1,325 mm. Ground clearance also favours the KTM by a small margin, with 174 mm against the MT-15’s 170 mm.

Also Read: 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled

Cycle parts are more and less similar on both machines.



KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Cycle Parts

KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 Front/Rear Shock USD/Monoshock USD/Monoshock Tyre size front 110/70‑17” 100/80-17” Tyre size rear 140/60‑17” 140/70 -17” Brakes front 320 mm disc 282 mm disc Brakes rear 220 mm disc 220 mm disc



When it comes to hardware, both the KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 are equipped with similar components, including USD front forks and a rear monoshock. However, there are some notable differences in tyre and brake specifications. Up front, the KTM uses a wider 110/70-17 tyre compared to the Yamaha’s 100/80-17. At the rear, both bikes come with 140 mm wide tyres, but the MT-15 opts for a taller 70-profile, while the Duke uses a 60-profile.

The braking department also sees a clear difference in the front, where the KTM features a larger 320 mm disc versus the MT-15’s 282 mm unit. Both bikes use the same 220 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display

The MT-15, in its top-spec variant, offers a colour TFT display as opposed to an LCD unit on the KTM.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Features

When it comes to features, the KTM 160 Duke packs a 5-inch LCD instrument console, similar to what we've seen on older KTM models. While the design isn't new, it covers all the essentials and offers smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and controls for calls and music. The lighting setup is fully LED here as well.



On the other side, Yamaha has stepped things up with the MT-15 DLX variant by adding a colour TFT display. It supports Bluetooth pairing through the Y-Connect app, giving access to phone alerts, ride stats, and more.

Both motorcycles come with dual-channel ABS as standard. However, the KTM goes a step further with its Supermoto mode, allowing the rider to disable rear ABS. The KTM 160 Duke also gets a crawling feature, which has become a staple for every KTM machine.

Also Read: Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

The top-spec DLX version of the MT-15 is cheaper by Rs roughly 4,000 as compared to the 160 Duke.



KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Price

KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 1.85 lakh Rs 1.70 lakh – Rs 1.81 lakh



In terms of price, the KTM 160 Duke is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The MT-15, depending on the variant, ranges between Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.81 lakh. The difference places the KTM slightly higher in price, though both bikes remain closely matched overall.