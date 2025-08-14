KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed IndiaAther Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future ModelsAll-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 DebutSpecial Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

The baby Duke is ready to throw its hat into the ring against the MT-15, which flaunts the R15’s engine. How do the two stack up on paper? Let's find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 160 Duke makes 0.64 bhp more than the MT-15
  • The MT-15 is 6 kg lighter than the 160 Duke
  • The 160 Duke is offered in one variant while the MT-15 gets two

KTM India recently launched the 160 Duke in the country at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level KTM model primarily goes up against the Yamaha MT-15, which was also recently updated. The MT-15 has been a strong player in the 150-160cc street naked segment, built around the liquid-cooled engine first seen on the R15. In this piece, we take a closer look at the new kid on the block to see how it compares to its chief rival. 

 

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

 

2025 KTM 160 Duke m3

The 160 Duke makes 0.64 bhp more than the MT-15. 

 

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Specification Check

 KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 
Engine  164.2 cc liquid cooled single 155 cc liquid cooled single 
Max Power 18.74 bhp @ 9500 rpm 18.10 bhp @ 10000 rpm 
Peak Torque 15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm 14.1 Nm @7500 rpm 
Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 

 
The KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 both target riders looking for an entry-level sporty motorcycle. Both bikes feature a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, although the KTM comes with a slightly bigger 164.2 cc engine, producing 18.74 bhp at 9,500 rpm. Meanwhile, Yamaha’s 155 cc engine punches out a close 18.10 bhp but at a higher 10,000 rpm.  

 

When it comes to torque, the KTM again leads with 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, compared to the MT-15’s 14.1 Nm at the same rpm. Both bikes feature a 6-speed gearbox. While the KTM offers a bit more grunt at lower revs, the Yamaha revs higher to reach its peak power.

 

Also Read: Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Specifications Compared

 

ktm 160 duke vs yamaha mt 15 specifications features prices compared 1

The Yamaha MT-15 is 6 kg lighter than the KTM 160 Duke. 
 

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Dimensions and Weight 

 KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 
Kerb Weight 147 141 kg 
Seat Height 815 mm 810 mm 
Fuel Tank10.1 litres 10 litres 
Wheelbase 1,357 mm 1,325 mm 
Ground Clearance 174 mm 170 mm 

 

The KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 differ in dimensions and weight, which can influence comfort and handling. The KTM is a bit heavier, tipping the scales at 147 kg compared to the Yamaha’s 141 kg kerb. Seat height is close, with the KTM at 815 mm and the MT-15 just slightly lower at 810 mm, making both bikes fairly accessible for most riders.  
 
Fuel tank capacity is nearly the same, 10.1 litres on the KTM versus 10 litres on the Yamaha. The KTM has a longer wheelbase by about 30 mm, measuring 1,357 mm compared to the MT-15’s 1,325 mm. Ground clearance also favours the KTM by a small margin, with 174 mm against the MT-15’s 170 mm.

 

Also Read: 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled

ktm 160 duke vs yamaha mt 15 specifications features prices compared 3

Cycle parts are more and less similar on both machines. 
 

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Cycle Parts

 KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 
Front/Rear Shock USD/Monoshock USD/Monoshock 
Tyre size front 110/70‑17” 100/80-17” 
Tyre size rear  140/60‑17” 140/70 -17” 
Brakes front 320 mm disc 282 mm disc 
Brakes rear 220 mm disc 220 mm disc 

 
When it comes to hardware, both the KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 are equipped with similar components, including USD front forks and a rear monoshock. However, there are some notable differences in tyre and brake specifications. Up front, the KTM uses a wider 110/70-17 tyre compared to the Yamaha’s 100/80-17. At the rear, both bikes come with 140 mm wide tyres, but the MT-15 opts for a taller 70-profile, while the Duke uses a 60-profile.  

 

The braking department also sees a clear difference in the front, where the KTM features a larger 320 mm disc versus the MT-15’s 282 mm unit. Both bikes use the same 220 mm disc at the rear.

 

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display

 

ktm 160 duke vs yamaha mt 15 specifications features prices compared 2

The MT-15, in its top-spec variant, offers a colour TFT display as opposed to an LCD unit on the KTM. 

 

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Features

 

When it comes to features, the KTM 160 Duke packs a 5-inch LCD instrument console, similar to what we've seen on older KTM models. While the design isn't new, it covers all the essentials and offers smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and controls for calls and music. The lighting setup is fully LED here as well.  
 
On the other side, Yamaha has stepped things up with the MT-15 DLX variant by adding a colour TFT display. It supports Bluetooth pairing through the Y-Connect app, giving access to phone alerts, ride stats, and more. 

  

Both motorcycles come with dual-channel ABS as standard. However, the KTM goes a step further with its Supermoto mode, allowing the rider to disable rear ABS. The KTM 160 Duke also gets a crawling feature, which has become a staple for every KTM machine.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

 

2025 Yamaha MT 15 Launched

The top-spec DLX version of the MT-15 is cheaper by Rs roughly 4,000 as compared to the 160 Duke. 
 

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Price

 KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT-15 
Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 1.85 lakh  Rs 1.70 lakh – Rs 1.81 lakh 

 
In terms of price, the KTM 160 Duke is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The MT-15, depending on the variant, ranges between Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.81 lakh. The difference places the KTM slightly higher in price, though both bikes remain closely matched overall.  

# KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15# 160 Duke Vs MT-15# KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications# KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15 Prices Compared# KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15 Features Compared# KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared# KTM 160 Duke# KTM 160 Duke Rivals# Yamaha MT-15# Yamaha MT-15 V 2.0# Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0# Yamaha MT-15 Rival# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 160 Duke will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray ZR get new colours and graphic options in a bid to keep the model line fresh amidst growing competition.
    Yamaha MT-15, Fascino & Ray ZR Get New Colours And Graphics For 2024
  • India Yamaha Motor has launched the R15 V4 with a quick shifter and a new colour, while the MT-15 gets two new colours for 2023.
    2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 Launched With Updates; Prices Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
  • Yamaha has updated models like the FZ, FZ-S, FZ-X, MT-15 and the R15, which now comes improved tech, more features, and they now comply with the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms.
    Yamaha India Launches 2023 Model Year Range With Updated Tech And Features
  • Yamaha has also announced a Moto GP Edition for the Aerox 155 though prices for it will be announced later.
    Yamaha Launches 2022 Monster Energy Moto GP Editions of the R15M, MT 15 & RayZR 125

Latest News

  • The baby Duke is ready to throw its hat into the ring against the MT-15, which flaunts the R15’s engine. How do the two stack up on paper? Let's find out.
    KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The Honda Activa’s 25-year-old milestone marks not just an iconic and successful brand – it is also a fitting example of how a two-wheeler transformed personal mobility in India.
    25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed India
  • Full details of this feature are set to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30
    Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models
  • The BE 6 electric SUV will get its first special edition, and this will be in the form of a stealthy, all-black version.
    All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut
  • Here's how the new Skoda Kylaq - and the entire Skoda AT range - gets the gearbox equation just right
    Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic
  • The motorcycles receive a range of updates for the 2026 model year, which include a revised, Euro 5+ compliant version of the 693 cc engine
    2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
  • In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) later directed that 'end-of-life' vehicles should not be given fuel.
    Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR
  • Launches ‘Kerala Comes Together With Tata Motors’ Campaign with special priority delivery and finance schemes.
    Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range
  • Once launched, the TVS NTorq 150 will be the company’s first 150 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company.
    TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared