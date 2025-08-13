 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R 690 SMC R Unveiled

KTM has updated the 690 Enduro R and KTM 690 SMC R for the 2026 model year. With the update, the motorcycles receive a range of upgrades, which include revised mechanical components. The bikes continue to be powered by the single-cylinder 693 cc engine, which has now been significantly revised and is now Euro 5+ compliant, along with being more powerful.

The engine on both motorcycles has been significantly revised and now produces 78 bhp and 73 Nm of torque

The LC4 693 cc single-cylinder engine on the motorcycles churns out 78 bhp and 73 Nm of torque, making it among the most powerful single-cylinder engines in the world. The list of changes made to the engine includes a revised crankcase, clutch, and stator cover, along with a redesigned oil system for enhanced reliability and improved performance.

On the mechanical front, the SMC R features a 48 mm upside-down fork setup (224 mm travel) and a rear monoshock with pro-lever linkage (240 mm travel). The Enduro R, meanwhile, comes with a 48 mm WP XPLOR USD setup up front (265 mm) and a WP XPLOR rear monoshock with pro-lever linkage (250 mm). Both motorcycles have compression and rebound adjustability up front and preload adjustability at the rear. KTM says that the suspension setup of both motorcycles has been revised to improve comfort and feedback.

Both bikes feature a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display

In terms of features, both motorcycles get a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display, redesigned switchgear, a USB-C charging port, and an LED headlight. When it comes to electronics, the motorcycles come with Cornering ABS and Cornering traction control in addition to a range of ride modes. The Enduro R also comes with a Dynamic Slip Adjust system, which only works in Rally mode, where the traction control adapts to the terrain.

The motorcycles will go on sale overseas soon, but KTM has not clarified at this stage if the motorcycle will make it to the Indian market. KTM currently retails the 390 Enduro R in the Indian market. The motorcycle can be had in two variants, priced at Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 3.54 lakh respectively. (All prices, ex-showroom).