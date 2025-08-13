 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R 690 SMC R Unveiled

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed IndiaAther Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future ModelsAll-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 DebutSpecial Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled

The motorcycles receive a range of updates for the 2026 model year, which include a revised, Euro 5+ compliant version of the 693 cc engine
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • LC4 693 cc engine now churns out 78 bhp and 73 Nm.
  • Both bikes get a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display.
  • Enduro R also comes with a Dynamic Slip Adjust system.

KTM has updated the 690 Enduro R and KTM 690 SMC R for the 2026 model year. With the update, the motorcycles receive a range of upgrades, which include revised mechanical components. The bikes continue to be powered by the single-cylinder 693 cc engine, which has now been significantly revised and is now Euro 5+ compliant, along with being more powerful.

 

Also Read: KTM RC 160 Based On New KTM 160 Duke Confirmed
 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R 690 SMC R Unveiled

The engine on both motorcycles has been significantly revised and now produces 78 bhp and 73 Nm of torque

 

The LC4 693 cc single-cylinder engine on the motorcycles churns out 78 bhp and 73 Nm of torque, making it among the most powerful single-cylinder engines in the world. The list of changes made to the engine includes a revised crankcase, clutch, and stator cover, along with a redesigned oil system for enhanced reliability and improved performance. 

 

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
 

On the mechanical front, the SMC R features a 48 mm upside-down fork setup (224 mm travel) and a rear monoshock with pro-lever linkage (240 mm travel). The Enduro R, meanwhile, comes with a 48 mm WP XPLOR USD setup up front (265 mm) and a WP XPLOR rear monoshock with pro-lever linkage (250 mm). Both motorcycles have compression and rebound adjustability up front and preload adjustability at the rear. KTM says that the suspension setup of both motorcycles has been revised to improve comfort and feedback. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Review
 2026 KTM 690 Enduro R 690 SMC R Unveiled 1

Both bikes feature a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display

 

In terms of features, both motorcycles get a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display, redesigned switchgear, a USB-C charging port, and an LED headlight. When it comes to electronics, the motorcycles come with Cornering ABS and Cornering traction control in addition to a range of ride modes. The Enduro R also comes with a Dynamic Slip Adjust system, which only works in Rally mode, where the traction control adapts to the terrain. 

 

The motorcycles will go on sale overseas soon, but KTM has not clarified at this stage if the motorcycle will make it to the Indian market. KTM currently retails the 390 Enduro R in the Indian market. The motorcycle can be had in two variants, priced at Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 3.54 lakh respectively. (All prices, ex-showroom).

# KTM 690 SMC R# KTM SMC R# KTM Enduro R suspension# KTM 690 Enduro R# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • We spent a day riding the all-new 390 Enduro R, a dual-purpose offering from KTM, which is also the fourth model based on the 390 platform. Here’s what we have to say about it
    KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It Gets

Latest News

  • The Honda Activa’s 25-year-old milestone marks not just an iconic and successful brand – it is also a fitting example of how a two-wheeler transformed personal mobility in India.
    25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed India
  • Full details of this feature are set to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30
    Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models
  • The BE 6 electric SUV will get its first special edition, and this will be in the form of a stealthy, all-black version.
    All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut
  • Here's how the new Skoda Kylaq - and the entire Skoda AT range - gets the gearbox equation just right
    Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic
  • The motorcycles receive a range of updates for the 2026 model year, which include a revised, Euro 5+ compliant version of the 693 cc engine
    2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
  • In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) later directed that 'end-of-life' vehicles should not be given fuel.
    Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR
  • Launches ‘Kerala Comes Together With Tata Motors’ Campaign with special priority delivery and finance schemes.
    Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range
  • Once launched, the TVS NTorq 150 will be the company’s first 150 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company.
    TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt
  • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore

Popular KTM Models