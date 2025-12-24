logo
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 7.91 Lakh

Janak Sorap
Dec 24, 2025, 04:59 PM
Key Highlights
  • Is now Rs 14,000 more expensive than before.
  • Offered in only one new colour option, Lime Green.
  • Motor is now E20 compliant.

Kawasaki has refreshed the Ninja 650 for the 2026 model year in India, with the motorcycle now priced at Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing 2025 version, the 2025 model has received a price hike of Rs 14,000. For the new asking price, the update itself is fairly modest, with the Ninja 650 continuing in a single Lime Green paint scheme for the Indian market, paired with new graphics.

The biggest change lies beneath the bodywork. Kawasaki has updated the 649cc parallel-twin engine to meet E20 emission norms. Beyond this compliance upgrade, the motor remains mechanically identical, delivering the same 67bhp at 8,000rpm and 62.1Nm of torque as before, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Offered With Rs 25,000 Discount

Cycle parts and equipment have also been carried over unchanged. The Ninja 650 continues to use an inverted front fork and a rear monoshock, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, and features twin 300mm discs up front along with a 220mm disc at the rear for braking duties, with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Kawasaki KLE500 Unveiled

While the move to E20 compliance is necessary and welcome, the MY26 update feels conservative overall. With a higher asking price, the Ninja 650 could have done with more meaningful updates or at least additional colour options, especially since international markets already get a wider range of darker and more understated paint schemes.

