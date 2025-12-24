2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 7.91 Lakh

Kawasaki has refreshed the Ninja 650 for the 2026 model year in India, with the motorcycle now priced at Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing 2025 version, the 2025 model has received a price hike of Rs 14,000. For the new asking price, the update itself is fairly modest, with the Ninja 650 continuing in a single Lime Green paint scheme for the Indian market, paired with new graphics.

The biggest change lies beneath the bodywork. Kawasaki has updated the 649cc parallel-twin engine to meet E20 emission norms. Beyond this compliance upgrade, the motor remains mechanically identical, delivering the same 67bhp at 8,000rpm and 62.1Nm of torque as before, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Cycle parts and equipment have also been carried over unchanged. The Ninja 650 continues to use an inverted front fork and a rear monoshock, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, and features twin 300mm discs up front along with a 220mm disc at the rear for braking duties, with dual-channel ABS.

While the move to E20 compliance is necessary and welcome, the MY26 update feels conservative overall. With a higher asking price, the Ninja 650 could have done with more meaningful updates or at least additional colour options, especially since international markets already get a wider range of darker and more understated paint schemes.