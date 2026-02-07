Jawa 730 Twin Unveiled

Jawa Moto has unveiled the new 730 Twin for global markets. However, it is important to note that this model is not related to the Jawa motorcycles currently sold in India. In the Indian market, the Jawa and Yezdi brands are operated by Classic Legends, which holds the rights to manufacture and sell these products locally under the Mahindra Group umbrella. The 730 Twin, on the other hand, has been developed by the original Czech brand, which continues to function independently.

The Jawa 730 Twin carries a unique design with a mix of contemporary and retro elements, though it is not easy to place neatly into one category. It features a compact profile with a sculpted fuel tank, exposed frame and a short tail section. Up front, the round LED headlamp and simple bodywork keep things minimal.

At present, Jawa’s global website lists three models under its 750 platform. The new 730 Twin packs the same 730cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 74 bhp at 8,200 rpm. Jawa Moto mentions that the engine has been developed in collaboration with Swiss engineering firm Suter Racing Technology.

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable KYB upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking hardware includes twin Brembo calipers at the front, while the bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Other features include full LED lighting and smartphone-connectivity functions such as call and message alerts through the TFT instrument cluster, which also offers navigation.

The Jawa 730 Twin is expected to go on sale in the Czech Republic later this year. However, since the motorcycle has been developed independently by Jawa Moto in Europe, it is not linked to the Jawa range sold in India. As a result, its launch in the Indian market remains unlikely.