Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 LakhMercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to AvoidTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid2025 Honda NX200 | First Look | Priced at ₹ 1.68 Lakh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eNissan JukeBYD SeagullMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh

Jawa has launched a one-year celebratory edition of its 350 model which gets additional accessories over the standard motorcycle.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jawa 350 gets a new ‘Legacy Edition’
  • It is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers
  • Gets additional accessories; remains unchanged mechanically

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a special edition of its 350 model, named ‘Legacy Edition’. This edition marks the first anniversary of the Jawa 350 motorcycle and is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. It is available at the same price as the standard variant but comes with additional accessories.

 

The Legacy Edition is equipped with a touring visor, a pillion backrest, and a crash guard, Additionally, buyers will receive a leather keychain and a collector’s edition miniature model of the Jawa 350. Chrome colour options include maroon, black, and orange while the solid paint options have deep forest, grey and black. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Review: ‘Simply The Best’ Jawa?
 Jawa 350 legacy edition

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged, continuing to feature a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces 22 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 28.1 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slip clutch.

 

The Legacy Edition is built on the same double-cradle frame as the standard Jawa 350 and retains key hardware such as a telescopic front suspension, dual rear shocks, spoked wheels, and disc brakes on both ends. It also carries forward the round headlamp and other classic design elements.
 

The Jawa 350 underwent a significant update in 2024, receiving a new chassis, a larger engine, and a more muscular design. In the Indian market, it competes directly with the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 Review

# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Jawa 350 Legacy Edition# Jawa 350# Jawa Bikes# Jawa Yezdi Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
    Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  • The Jawa 42 FJ is the third model in the 42 series of Jawa motorcycles. We look at all the differences between the Jawa 42 FJ and the regular Jawa 42.
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: What Are the Differences?
  • The Jawa 42 FJ is equipped with a larger 334 cc engine that is also featured on the Yezdi Adventure
    Jawa 42 FJ: In Pictures
  • The Jawa 42 FJ gets a larger 344cc engine and fresh paint schemes.
    Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine
  • The new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine and sport a few distinctive styling cues
    New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

Latest Reviews

  • BYD’s first electric passenger vehicle in India gets an update globally in the form of cosmetic tweaks and feature additions.
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5
  • Advancing ahead and growing bigger with every edition, this year’s car&bike Awards 2025 featured 12 different bike categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees
  • Jawa has launched a one-year celebratory edition of its 350 model which gets additional accessories over the standard motorcycle.
    Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh
  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and features a unique matte black paint scheme.
    Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units
  • The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
    Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch

Research More on JAWA 350

JAWA 350

JAWA 350

Starts at ₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 350 Specifications
View 350 Features

Popular JAWA Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved