Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a special edition of its 350 model, named ‘Legacy Edition’. This edition marks the first anniversary of the Jawa 350 motorcycle and is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. It is available at the same price as the standard variant but comes with additional accessories.

The Legacy Edition is equipped with a touring visor, a pillion backrest, and a crash guard, Additionally, buyers will receive a leather keychain and a collector’s edition miniature model of the Jawa 350. Chrome colour options include maroon, black, and orange while the solid paint options have deep forest, grey and black.

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Review: ‘Simply The Best’ Jawa?



Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged, continuing to feature a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces 22 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 28.1 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slip clutch.

The Legacy Edition is built on the same double-cradle frame as the standard Jawa 350 and retains key hardware such as a telescopic front suspension, dual rear shocks, spoked wheels, and disc brakes on both ends. It also carries forward the round headlamp and other classic design elements.



The Jawa 350 underwent a significant update in 2024, receiving a new chassis, a larger engine, and a more muscular design. In the Indian market, it competes directly with the Royal Enfield Classic 350.