2025 Yezdi Adventure: What’s New?

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the updated MY25 Yezdi Adventure with a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second update for the bike, following the significant overhaul it received in July 2024. Despite retaining its core mechanicals, the 2025 model brings a handful of visual and functional upgrades. Let's take a look at all that is new in the latest iteration.

The 2025 model now gets an asymmetric LED headlight, taking cues from bigger adventure motorcycles.

The very first thing that might catch your eye is the new asymmetric LED headlight setup, with the projector unit aiding in high beam. This replaces the previous single round headlight setup and looks quite distinctive. Apart from this, it also gets a taller, rally-inspired front beak, redesigned twin taillamps, a silver-finished bash plate for protection, and a newly introduced angle-adjustable windscreen. The seat has also been revised with updated cushioning to improve rider comfort.

Gets six new colour options in this update.

The entire colour palette of the motorcycle has been changed in this update. It is available in six new colour options: Forest Green (Matte) priced at Rs 2.15 lakh, Ocean Blue (Matte) and Desert Khaki (Matte) at Rs 2.18 lakh, Tornado Black (Matte) at Rs 2.22 lakh, and Wolf Grey (Gloss) along with Glacier White (Gloss) at Rs 2.27 lakh.

Feature-wise, the 2025 Yezdi Adventure now includes traction control while retaining the three ABS modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road.

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure continues with the 334cc engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Powering the 2025 model is the same Alpha-2 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Yezdi Adventure was made OBD-2B compliant in the previous update, while compatibility with E20 fuel regulations has been introduced now.