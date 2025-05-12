Login
Latest News
Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 20252025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23 Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India
2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 2025

The company has said that it has decided to postpone the launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure which was scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on May 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Yezdi Adventure will now be launched in June
  • New Yezdi Adventure to get design & feature updates
  • Alpha2 engine & chassis to remain the same

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will now be launched in June, with the company now sending a communication that the launch, originally scheduled for May 15, 2025, has been postponed. According to a brand communication sent to car&bike, the decision to postpone the launch has been taken in view of the current India-Pakistan conflict, and the company’s decision to “show solidarity with our forces.” Although the company has not given a new timeline for the launch of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, car&bike has learnt that the updated model will now be launched in June 2025.

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted On Test Ahead of Launch

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure Main

In a statement, Classic Legends said, “In view of the current situation and the evolving national context, we believe it is our responsibility to stand with our forces and show solidarity. We have therefore taken the decision to postpone the event out of respect for the prevailing priorities. We believe this is the most appropriate step at this time, and we appreciate your understanding.”

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 5

Just last year, the Yezdi Adventure received significant updates, including the revised “Alpha 2” engine, a lighter main cage, a new exhaust design along with new colour options. The 2024 iteration of the Yezdi Adventure was significantly improved than its predecessor, but now, the 2025 model is expected to get substantial design and styling changes. The soon-to-be-launched updated Yezdi Adventure has also been spotted undergoing tests on public roads ahead of its launch.

 

Also Read: Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched Soon

 

The main frame and the 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the bike will stay the same, with the same power and torque, of 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm. The gear-based engine mapping added in the last update will probably stay too. However, the electronics and design are expected to get upgrades. The new Yezdi Adventure will also likely be updated to meet new OBD2 rules and E20 fuel standards, which apply to bikes made from April 1, 2025, onward.

