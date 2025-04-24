Login
Latest News
VW ID.Era SUV Concept Previews Brand’s First Range Extender EV; Offers Over 1000 Km RangeYamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks CoverUpdated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In IndiaSkoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will get updated design, additional features and electronics to give it fresh appeal.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Yezdi Adventure to get design & feature updates
  • Updated features & electronics also expected on new model
  • Engine & chassis expected to remain the same

The Yezdi Adventure is all set to get yet another update after the last upgrade less than a year ago, with a revised Alpha2 engine, new colours and decals and a smaller steel main cage around the front. The 2024 Yezdi Adventure, launched in August 2024, was significantly improved, with more tractability and better weight balance and agility, as we found out during our first ride experience. But now Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles, is getting ready to launch another updated version of the Yezdi Adventure. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 1

 

From a significantly improved motorcycle which was updated in 2024, the updated 2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to get updated design, new features, as well as an updated electronics package to keep it relevant in the entry-level adventure motorcycle segment. More details on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure will be revealed on May 15, 2024, so look out for everything about the new Yezdi Adventure on car&bike.

Yezdi Adventure 350 23

 

Mechanically, the main frame, as well as the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will remain the same with the same 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm output. The gear-based engine mapping on the Alpha2 engine introduced in the last update, is likely to be retained, but what is likely to change is a more comprehensive electronics package, as well as the design. The new Yezdi Adventure is also likely to be tweaked to be OBD2 compliant to meet the second-generation on-board diagnostic system requirements and meet the E20 regulations which come into effect for vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2025. 

 

2024 Yezdi Adventure Prices:

 

Colour Variant (2024 model)Price (Ex-showroom)
Tornado Black₹ 2,09,900
Magnite Maroon DT₹ 2,12,900
Wolf Grey DT₹ 2,15,900
Glacier White DT₹ 2,19,900

 

Yezdi Adventure 350 9

 

The Yezdi Adventure is currently priced from Rs. 2,09.900 (Ex-showroom) for the Tornado Black colour option, going up to Rs. 2,19,900 (Ex-showroom) for the Glacier White Dual Tone colour option. Mechanicals and features of all four current colour options remain the same. It’s still not clear if prices will be increased once the updated Yezdi Adventure is launched. At its current prices it goes up squarely against the Royal Enfield Scram 440, while being more expensive than the recently launched Hero XPulse 210.

 

Watch the 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review Video:

 

# 2025 Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure launch# 2025 Yezdi Adventure details# 2025 Yezdi Adventure features# Updated Yezdi Adventure# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
