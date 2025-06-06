HomeNews & Reviews
Exclusive: 2025 Yezdi Adventure To Get Tubeless Wheels

The new Yezdi Adventure will get tubeless rims in future, but a timeline is still not known by when, car&bike has learnt.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on June 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Yezdi Adventure to get tubeless wheels
  • Rims supporting tubeless tyres will be available as accessories
  • Updated Yezdi Adventure priced at ₹ 2.15 lakh

The updated 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been launched with a starting price of Rs. 2.15 lakh (Ex-showroom) and now gets several cosmetic and feature updates, including traction control system. New asymmetric dual-LED headlight set-up, a taller and wider front “beak”, redesigned twin taillamps, a new plastic bash plate and angle adjustable windscreen along with new colours will add fresh appeal to the Yezdi Adventure. But it still misses out on rims supporting tubeless tyres, something which will be available soon. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs. 2.15 Lakh

2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2 15 Lakh Gains Traction Control New Lighting

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been launched with prices starting at Rs. 2.15 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Speaking to car&bike on the sidelines of the launch of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, Classic Legends Co-founder Anupam Thareja disclosed that tubeless rims will be introduced in the new Yezdi Adventure. Replying to a question about whether tubeless wheels will be available for the new Adventure, Thareja said that the company has already worked on tubeless rims for the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.

 

“The short answer – yes, of course! That’s not a big deal. We will. As you know, there are some geo-political things going on around imports, but we will. Having said that, we have worked a lot on this, and we will see in the consumer data the number of incidents we’ve had. I’d still say, go ahead, and it will be available in spares anyway,” said Thareja, on being asked if tubeless rims will be introduced for the Yezdi Adventure.

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure - What's New?

2025 yezdi adventure launched at rs 215 lakh gains traction control new lighting 2

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure gets six new colours

 

On the features list, the 2025 Yezdi Adventure now gets switchable traction control, and retains the three ABS modes – Road, Rain and Off-Road. The engine remains the same which was introduced in the last significant update a year ago, in its “Alpha2” trim. The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 29.2 bhp and 29.9 Nm of torque and the gear-based engine mapping system, introduced in the previous version for versatile performance across the 6-speed transmission, has been retained.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure Colour VariantsEx-showroom Price
Forest Green (Matte)₹ 2,14,900
Ocean Blue (Matte)₹ 2,17,900
Desert Khaki (Matte)₹ 2,17,900
Tornado Black (Matte)₹ 2,21,900
Wolf Grey (Gloss)₹ 2,26,900
Glacier White (Gloss)₹ 2,26,900

 

Watch the detailed first look of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure:

 

# 2025 Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure tubeless wheels# 2025 Yezdi Adventure tubeless rims# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

